University of the Virgin Islands board members on Saturday voted unanimously to increase tuition, meal plans, graduation and Wellness Center fees as planned, according to a UVI statement.
“The measures were taken in response to rising operating costs and to address the financial needs of the University,” according a news release, which noted that many of the fees had not been hiked in more than 10 years.
Board members voted unanimously to approve 7% increases in tuition, and 13% increases in meal plans for the fall semester 2023 and fall semester 2024. The tuition increases will impact full-time and part-time undergraduate and graduate students including resident and non-resident students, the release stated.
The last increase in tuition was in 2016.
According to the statement, the board or meal plan fee “will affect both Meal Plan A and Meal Plan B, which include 20 meals per week and 14 meals per week, respectively.”
When classes resume this year, Meal Plan A will increase from $5,780 to $6,530 and Meal Plan B will increase from $4,050 to $4,580. The meal plans fees have not been adjusted since 2011, according to the statement.
“The food services operations normally operate at least at a balanced budget, but recently, because of inflation and the cost of food going up, they have been operating at a deficit, and that deficit makes it difficult for us to meet the needs of students,” UVI President David Hall said in the statement.
The board, citing the increasing cost in operating the Wellness Center on the Orville E. Kean Campus “voted to increase the Wellness Center fee for students from $24 to $50 per semester. Campus students have unlimited access to the center, which includes fitness equipment and exercise studios. The cost is built into “the Student Activity Fee, which will increase from $44 to $70 per semester” effective this fall.
At Saturday’s meeting, board members also voted unanimously to increase the graduation fee from $75 to $125 effective this fall, but will not affect students graduating this May. The fee increase covers the cost of executing the commencement ceremonies and includes the cost of diplomas, and student’s caps and gowns.
The statement noted that prior to proposing the increases, the university held online forums with students.
The Board also approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 appropriation budget request of $43 million to cover salaries, benefits, equipment, supplies, and incidental expenses for its operations and programs.
During the President’s Report, Hall highlighted the achievements of UVI students and faculty and presented the President’s Appreciation Award in recognition of the excellence and commitment of those employees.
He recognized Karen Brown, dean of the School of Education, and faculty members for their outstanding accomplishment of obtaining, back in January, a full seven-year accreditation by the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation for its educator preparation, school counseling, and educational leadership programs.
Hall also recognized Vice President Sharlene Harris, whose Information Systems and Institutional Assessment division obtained a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, through its National Telecommunications and Information Administration Minority Broadband Initiative, to help improve the university’s technology infrastructure.
“VP Harris did not achieve this alone. Ayesha Williams, associate vice president, and Erik Pattison, director of Network Operations, were also instrumental in being able to submit this grant and will be very essential to its implementation,” Hall said in the prepared statement.
In other business, the Board voted unanimously to approve a land swap of 0.822 acres of property to include a small portion the eastern part of the soccer field on the university’s Orville E. Kean Campus and land where West Bay Supermart was located, which belongs to the V.I. Port Authority. For the university to complete the property transfer, the matter must go before the Virgin Islands Legislature.