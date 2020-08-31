A V.I. Air National Guard member was arrested Thursday on charges of rape and assault.
According to the V.I. Police Department, 23-year-old Aaron Henry of Stonyground, St. Croix, allegedly sexually assaulted a female on or about July 23.
He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree aggravated rape and first-degree unlawful sexual contact.
Henry posted a $150,000 bail and was released to a third party. He is awaiting an advice-of-rights hearing.
In a statement, the V.I. National Guard said it is aware of the allegations made against Henry and is “attentively following his case and taking appropriate measures in accordance with all applicable law and Air Force regulations.”
“VING’s primary goal is to continue to uphold a climate where service members live the Army and Air core values, knowing that sexual assault has no place in the Guard and will not be tolerated,” the statement read.