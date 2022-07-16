For Johanie Taylor, art isn’t just paint on a canvas. It’s an integral part of a journey of awakening, personal growth and creative expression.
Taylor was born in New York, but grew up on St. Thomas. Her interest in the arts — plural — began very early in life. By age 4 , she was enrolled at the Virgin Islands Institute of Performing Arts where she studied ballet, tap, jazz, voice, piano, hip hop, acting and gymnastics, and participated twice in Starfest, which spotlighted talent in the Virgin Islands. Taylor has also worked with Family Quality Entertainment as a performer in a Nickelodeon kid’s show touring the Caribbean.
During a time when Charlotte Amalie High School was in danger of losing its accreditation, Taylor transferred to a high school in Florida, staying with her uncle. She graduated in 2003 in Maryville, Tenn., where she lived with her father.
Her passion for the arts also included drawing and painting, but she never thought of pursuing a career as an artist. She said her family was against it — wanting her to go to school and earn a degree, but she set out to prove them wrong. She spent time in Orlando, Fla., focusing on dance and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., to start a career in modeling and acting.
“I like to think divine intervention came into play and the universe was preparing me for my journey,” she said. “I’m in Los Angeles now. I had that Caribbean upbringing, then I went to the states, so I got to see at a very young age two sides of the coin and how to be versatile and well-rounded, how to be open minded and free thinking.”
Living in L.A. hasn’t been easy, and Taylor began questioning her path.
“With all the experiences and history that I had with the arts, I thought ‘Why am I doing this?’ I don’t like being categorized by my exterior. I have so much to offer. As a Caribbean woman being raised not to depend on what I look like, I decided I was going to detach myself from this and start my own brand,” she recalled.
Taylor started posting videos of herself online, creating a painting from start to finish. The videos caught the attention of rapper, actor and entrepreneur Snoop Dog, and from there “it was a trickle effect.”
A year later, Taylor started her J.T. Art company — selling, distributing and renting art. She has created paintings for the movie “Influence” and BET’s “Family Business” as well as commissioned pieces for notables such as NBA great Shaquille O’Neal and musician Wyclef Jean.
Art wasn’t just about a starting successful career, however. It was also a way to address mental health.
When she started J.T. Arts, Taylor was going through a period of trauma and depression. During that moment, she made a decision to either fight or be defeated. She started shifting her life, painting again, changing her diet and learning about the body, what depression was and some of the things that could cause it such as lack of supplementation, nutrition and hydration.
Taylor isolated herself and studied meditation, grounding, chakras, prana, breathing. She studied health, art, ancient Egypt, archeology, the microbiome and more, she said.
“I like to think of it as my awakening moment,” she said. “I went through an awakening. I was changing myself, my habits, changing so many things about myself to be who I am today. I was shedding a lot. You have to shed and purge before you start receiving, and that can be a very tough process,” she said, adding “we don’t live in a society where mental health is as important as physical health.”
“Growth and evolution happens, and should happen,” she said. “When I started perfecting my craft as an artist, all the things that I learned and all the things that I went through I used to rehabilitate myself through trauma. It plays an essential part in the art that I do today, so color therapy and color programming is part of what I do.”
Painting, she found, helps maintain emotional and spiritual health.
“I always tell people, whenever you’re feeling emotion, just paint. Don’t think about it. Sometimes stepping back, it’s like looking at a cloud. Whatever frequency we’re in, we tend to choose certain colors that hold that vibrational frequency. But society doesn’t teach us to be like that,” she said. “I love to see other people’s work because I live in a world of frequency, so when I see it, I can tell by your brush strokes. I can dissect the piece and see a consistency on the canvas. It tells you so much about the person, and when you listen and they tell you about the piece, it’s a beautiful experience.”
Taylor’s paintings are often mixed media works, using resin and other mediums. She can also be found dabbling in the world of set design and architectural design, redoing a house for a director in Los Angeles by transforming a fireplace, creating a living moss mural, completing ceilings, adding wainscoting, repurposing furniture, painting light fixtures among other odd jobs.
“Everything in this house was custom done for the owner,” Taylor said. “It’s not regular architecture; it’s like having an artist do your home. There are a few artists that not only are painters, but dabbled in the world of architecture and I want to be one of those people, because an artist is not limited. I don’t want to put myself in a box. I don’t want to do just painting on a canvas. I would love to paint the world if I could.”