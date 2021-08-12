The U.S. Health and Human Services Department has awarded the V.I. government more than $3 million to help tackle COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
The funds will benefit the territory’s Epidemiology Lab Program, which seeks to reduce illnesses and deaths as a result of infectious diseases.
It isn’t the first time the lab has benefited from federal grants, in 2015, the territory partnered with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provided resources to build lab capacity, equip a lab and start testing specimens locally for diseases with Zika, dengue and chikungunya being a focus.
The new $3,659,192 grant “will help the program staff with strategic direction and technical assistance for core capacities in epidemiology, laboratory, and health information technology activities,” according to V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, who announced the funding in a press release Wednesday.
“With the recent rise in cases and the grave concerns surrounding the delta variant in our territory, this funding is integral to ensuring that we have the resources that we need to combat the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Plaskett said.
The Health Department’s Epidemiology Division was founded in 2014.