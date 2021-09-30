Virgin Islands coral restoration efforts will receive $279,977 in funding from the Insular Affairs Office as a part of Coral Reef and Natural Resources Initiative grant to protect coral reef resources in the territories.
“Supporting healthy coral reefs and protecting natural resources from invasive species are essential components to confront climate change effectively,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Keone Nakoa said.
The funds allocated toward the territory’s coral reefs will specifically help coral that has been damaged due to the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, according to the press release.
The Nova Southeastern University Coral Reef Fellowship Program, which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marina Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, will also benefit from $210,00 in grant funding.
“Due to their island geographies and the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, families in the U.S. territories and the freely associated states are particularly vulnerable to the existential threat of climate change,” Nakoa said.
A total of $2,722,443 in grant funding is being released towards a number of coral reef initiatives, and $1,541,421 of the funds will support efforts to control and eradicate invasive species in the insular areas, according to the press release.