ST. THOMAS — Neighbors of Richard Driehaus knew something was amiss last week when the 80-foot waterfall at his Havensight mansion stopped. The philanthropist and founder of Chicago-based Richard Driehaus Capital Management suffered a brain hemorrhage on March 9 and died at age 78. His vision and generosity having touched these islands and communities around the world.
Born in 1942 in Chicago to parents of modest means, Driehaus rose from his first job as a paper boy for the Southtown Economist to found his own money management firm in 1982. At the end of February the firm had over $13 billion under management, according to Marketwatch. Such was his impact on the financial industry that Barron’s named Driehaus one of the 25 most influential mutual fund investors of the last 100 years.
But it is as a philanthropist and inspirator that Driehaus is best remembered by many.
No sooner did his firm hang its shingle than he set up the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation to support his passions: architecture, the arts and culture. The firm soon opened an office on St. Thomas, leading to Driehaus’ involvement in the Economic Development Commission’s tax benefit program.
His involvement went well beyond a regulatory requirement, according to V.I. tax attorney Jorie Roberts, whose firm Marjorie Rawls Roberts, P.C. represented Driehaus.
“Richard was first and foremost a friend,” Roberts said, “fundamentally a really good person who excelled at philanthropy as well as business and whimsy.”
With Roberts’ guidance and that of the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, he established the Driehaus Community Development Fund, donating more than $1.8 million to local good works since its inception in 2002.
“Richard provided support to CFVI for projects ranging from The Town’s Blueprint and the renovation of Roosevelt Park and its annual holiday tree lighting, to a matching grant to support Virgin Islands nonprofits after hurricanes Irma and Maria and the repair of the roof of St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown,” Community Foundation President Dee Baecher-Brown said in a press release.
Today’s Main Street Enhancement Project with its cobbled pavement, historic lighting and underground utilities is an outgrowth of those Town Blueprint efforts, Baecher-Brown said.
Former St. Thomas Historical Trust President Felipe Ayala Jr. credits Driehaus with putting the nonprofit on the map. He recalled their first meeting more than15 years ago when he kept Driehaus waiting 20 minutes, not knowing who he was.
“He waited patiently for us on the porch, and when he left, he joined the trust with a $500 donation,” Ayala told The Daily News. “We thought, ‘My God, this is a big deal.’ Then every few weeks one of his business associates would join the trust and donate $500.”
But Driehaus did more than write checks, said Ayala.
“Richard told us how to get our 501(c)(3) status to increase our donations and guided us through the steps to get a permanent museum space. He funded the charettes that developed the Town’s Blueprint, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. He made us real,” Ayala said.
Driehaus also lent his adviser, Carol Wyant of Pathfinder Consulting, to the community’s effort to define codes that would preserve its architectural heritage.
“Beauty for Richard guided everything, from stock market strategies to his love for cities, buildings, spaces and objects of every kind,” Wyant wrote in an email announcing his passing.
“I have been talking with many colleagues with whom I worked on Richard’s behalf who are thinking of ways to honor Richard and his life. In Madrid, Spain, the Royal Academy for the Fine Arts has lowered its flag to half-mast in Richard’s honor. I suggest one of the finest tributes the USVI could provide would be for the Legislature to adopt The Town’s Blueprint,” Wyant wrote.
Driehaus is remembered as much for his larger-than life entertainments as for his investment savvy and good works. Roberts and Ayala are among the Virgin Islanders who attended some of the legendary summer parties at his Lake Geneva, Wisc., estate.
Guests still rave about the 77th birthday party, his last, where acrobats served champagne upside down and Diana Ross performed against a night sky emblazoned with fireworks.
“It was like going to the White House, only better,” Ayala said.
Driehaus brought some of that magic to his Virgin Islands home.
His neighbor Maria Ferreras recalls how he helped a Make-A-Wish child’s dream come true by donating a replica pirate ship he had created for his own children and sailing the boy to Water Island, where the residents turned out on the beach in full pirate regalia.
Twice a night, for many years, Ferrara could hear clapping from her open windows as kayakers paddled from Frenchtown to watch the hologram shows he put on from his house; as fantastic as any Las Vegas display, she recalls.
He had a special feeling for the Wizard of Oz, and as the hologram of Oz appeared, the strains of Judy Garland singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” would sound, water cannons would fire jets of spray, and blue birds would fly out, according to Ferreras.
“He did it so the cruise ship passengers could see this wonderful light show as they left our port,” Ferreras said. “He did so many things like that for the Virgin Islands, not taking credit. And I lived next to him so I saw it all.”
A funeral service for Driehaus was held Monday at Chicago’s Old St. Patrick’s Church, an architectural gem in Chicago’s Near West Side that he helped renovate. The ceremony was livestreamed to mourners around the world.