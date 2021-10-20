Residents can spot bats swooping through the sky at sunset, but they may not know the important role the nocturnal creatures play in the tropical ecosystem.
October is Bat Appreciation Month and organizations are spreading awareness of bats, the only native mammals to the Virgin Islands.
“In other regions, bees are the agricultural pollinators, but in tropical regions, bats are the pollinators, especially for native trees and they also help with seed dispersal,” V.I. Wildlife Research Inc. biologist Renata Platenberg said.
The nonprofit organization conducts community outreach activities, research and monitoring of bat populations in the territory.
Bats also help control insect populations and can keep pesky mosquitoes at bay.
“One species of insect-eating bat can eat an enormous number of insects,” Platenberg explains. “The bat weighs 10 to 12 grams, and it can eat half its body weight in insects.”
Across the territory, six species of bats have been reported, the four most common being the velvety free-tailed bat, fishing bat, Jamaican fruit bat and the Antillean cave bat, according to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Depending on the species, a bat’s diet can range from a variety of flying insects, small freshwater fish or local fruits.
Residents can support these nocturnal creatures by providing valuable food sources and avoiding pesticides.
“The best thing you can do is plant native trees or protect trees from being cut down, and to support pollinators,” Platenberg said.
Bats usually live in forest canopies, but due to human development, they also may be found roosting in buildings and may become unwanted visitors, DPNR said in a press release.
Bats are protected under the native wildlife provisions of V.I. law, and Fish and Wildlife can offer details on how to safely remove them from a property.
For more details, visit the Fish and Wildlife website at dpnr.vi.gov/fish-and-wildlife/wild or call the office at 340-773-1082.
