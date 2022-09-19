Buffalo Wing Festival

V.I. Tourism Department’s Desireè Wilkes, left, with Krystal Cyphers, Cory Baker, Jace Baker, Cole Baker, Patty Chagas, and Michelle Cyphers at the 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival that took place over the Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Photo by VERNON ARAUJO

When it comes to buffalo wings some like it spicy, and others like it sweet, but Cory Baker recently proved that V.I. style wings come out on top.

Baker, chef and co-owner of Barefoot Buddha, was awarded 2nd place for “Media Best in Show” at the 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York for her Guava Sweet & Sour wings.