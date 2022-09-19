When it comes to buffalo wings some like it spicy, and others like it sweet, but Cory Baker recently proved that V.I. style wings come out on top.
Baker, chef and co-owner of Barefoot Buddha, was awarded 2nd place for “Media Best in Show” at the 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York for her Guava Sweet & Sour wings.
“We created the sauce about 12 years ago, and we’ve been perfecting it since then,” Baker told The Daily News.
The island-inspired sauce also led the Barefoot Buddha team to victory at this year’s King of the Wing competition, which earned them the opportunity to represent the territory at the national competition.
Some of Baker’s other wing sauces include the Cruzan Rum and Coke BBQ, Caribbean Fire, and Buddha Belly Chipotle.
“I always try to incorporate things from St. Thomas, such as the Cruzan aged dark rum and the jerk and curry seasoning,” Baker said.
Over Labor Day weekend Baker attended Buffalo’s wing fest accompanied by her “Buddha girls,” family, friends, and the USVI Tourism Department.
“We’re extremely proud of the Barefoot Buddha team for bringing home a trophy,” Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said in a press release. “To win such an award where the buffalo wing originated is quite a feat.”
The two day event featured more than two-dozen restaurants with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.
“I traveled to New Jersey, my brother has a restaurant there, so I prepared all the sauces there,” Baker explained.
She noted that one of the main differences between King of the Wing and the national competition was that she did not have to worry about frying her own wings.
“They are shuttling wings to you all day long. They have a tent set up with 42 fryers,” Baker said. “On the first day, they gave us 1,000 paper baskets and we went through 2,000, so it’s a lot of wings.”
Baker’s win has caught the community’s attention, as Governor Albert Bryan Jr. recently congratulated the team.
“Chef Baker and her team did an outstanding job representing the USVI on the national stage through a medium that all Americans, and especially Virgin Islanders, can relate to: delicious chicken wings,” Bryan said in a press release.
Looking forward, Baker now has her sights set on first place in next year’s national competition.
“I would like to go back again, everyone was so great there,” Baker said. “I’m upping my game for next year, and creating some new sauces. It’s about our community, and I always like to be a part of that.”
For those looking to taste Baker’s award-winning sauces, Barefoot Buddha will be running lunch specials with the sauces, and Baker is working on bottling them.
The 12th Annual King of the Wing contest is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2023, according to the event’s organizers Alpine Securities USVI and White Bay Group.