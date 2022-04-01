ST. THOMAS — National Reading Month is over, but the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is still seeking community support for the local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program, a community-based program that ships free books to children until their fifth birthday.
The Imagination Library Program operates nationwide, but according to a March 29 press release issued by the children’s museum, the museum became the U.S. Virgin Islands affiliate for the program at the end of 2017 when the first children’s museum was destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The museum, in concert with the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands and Scoops & Brew, was able to establish the literacy program to the territory and according to the release, has since delivered books to thousands of children under five throughout the islands.
Unfortunately, the literacy program is not funded which prompted the children’s museum to ask for additional community support during the month of March to assist with issuing books to the 900 children registered in the program. The release states each month the program costs the museum $2,000 to both procure and ship the books.
“We are hoping to get this program fully funded so we can not only expand the program to more children but not worry about covering the cost of this necessary programming out of our own operating expenses which include rent and payroll,” said Museum Director Chantel Hoheb within the release.
Though unfunded, the release said the entire month of March the community could stop into Scoops & Brew, Mango Media and Chelsea Drug Store in Red Hook to donate towards the Imagination Library Program or scan a QR code to join the program.
The Imagination Library Program provides free, age-appropriate books to children, but members of the community who are able to pay for the program spends about $35 a year, “which is a great deal considering the lack of bookstores currently on island,” reads the release.
All places receiving donations are exclusive to St. Thomas, however those interested can visit this children’s museum website to learn more about the program and provide donations. https://www.vichildrensmuseum.org/imaginationlibrary
“March was such a full month, that we may extend the community donation stations into April. With V.I. History Month, Youth Art Month and International Women’s Month, National Reading Month may have gone unnoticed for some. We are also curating a literacy themed At-Home Discovery Kit to be distributed in April,” Hoheb said.
All donations collected so far for the Children’s Museum will be matched by Searena Properties and Charter Caribe who partnered with the museum, Hoheb said.
The museum is a non-profit organization that has survived two Category 5 hurricanes and “is still struggling to keep its doors open during the COVID-19,” states the release. The museum asks for the continued support of the community as the “museum is not funded by the government contrary to popular belief and has managed to survive with the support of donations from the community, corporate sponsors and members.”