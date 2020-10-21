The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has awarded $312,750 in scholarship awards and grants to 224 students who hail from the territory, marking the largest group of scholarship recipients and the second largest amount of funds to be distributed in the foundation’s 30-year history.
The funds, which are courtesy of a donation from Heavy Materials, allow for grants of $1,250 to 191 eligible undergraduate scholarship applicants and $1,500 to 33 graduate applicants.
Students receiving these scholarships will use the funds to acquire technology during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as tuition, fees, books and other supplies required for courses at their college or university, according to a Community Foundation statement.
“All of us at Heavy Materials wish to congratulate this year’s group of scholarship recipients,” said Eben Sutton, vice president of Heavy Materials, LLC. “We were honored to be able to provide this donation in support of such a worthy cause — the educational endeavors of our next generation of leaders from the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
In addition to the $288,250 provided by Heavy Materials, the Community Foundation provided an additional $24,500 to students who were awarded the following scholarships:
• Coral World Scholarship of $3,500 to DaRe’one Christopher.
• Estelle Parrott Scholarship of $1,000 to George Francis II.
• Isaac and Rebecca Paiewonsky Scholarships of $2,000 each to Monae Edmead, Kaija Edwards, Diamond Lewis and Gwendeline Pimentel.
• Judy and Scott Barber Family Scholarship of $2,500 to Nouzie Aubin.
• Prior Family Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship of $800 each to Ella Barr, Jeremy Bellott, Hezekiah George, Keshawn Hardy, Nayelia O’Shaughnessy.
• Theodore E. Sharp Scholarship of $2,000 to Liliana Martinez.
• Universal Business Supplies Scholarship of $2,500 to Takia Joseph.
• Whitley E.A. Williams Scholarship of $1,000 to Deon St. Jules.
Community Foundation President Dee Baecher-Brown said donations such as these have supported the educational goals of Virgin Islands students since 1996.
“This year’s students will use their financial support to attend schools such as Harvard, Temple, Emory, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Howard, Boston University, Berklee College of Music, Culinary Institute of America, The George Washington University, University of North Carolina and the University of the Virgin Islands, among many others,” she said.
The Community Foundation’s largest donation was $377,181 in 2018. This year’s amount eclipses last year’s amount of $205,000 for 87 students.
De’Umee Liburd, a senior at Jacksonville University double majoring in Accounting and Finance, and who plans to become a Certified Public Accountant and entrepreneur, said she was “truly grateful” for the scholarship.
“With this contribution I can begin purchasing books and other study materials necessary for my final year and the CPA test prep,” she said. “This is a blessing that will not be in vain and it is and forever will be appreciated.”
Due to concerns over COVID-19, an award’s ceremony was not held this year.