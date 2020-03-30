The number of COVID-19 cases in the V.I. rose to 30 Sunday evening.
The newest numbers, released in a V.I. Health Department alert around 8 p.m. Sunday, did not break out the new cases by island.
On Saturday, the department confirmed three new cases, listing a total of 11 on St. Croix, 10 on St. Thomas and the first case on St. John.
Saturday’s cases were either travelers or had contact with a confirmed case in quarantine. None was community-acquired, according to the Health Department.
To date, 190 people in the territory have been tested for the COVID-19 virus — 30 now testing positive, 123 negative and 37 awaiting results.
Of the 22 positive cases announced Saturday, 16 are quarantined at home and expected to fully recover, while one has already recovered. Details about the remaining cases have yet to be announced.
Because most confirmed cases are travel-related, Health officials are urging recent travelers to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms. During this self-monitoring period, it is important to avoid close contact with others.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Although the virus most easily spreads between people who are in close contact via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the highly-contagious COVID-19 is also easily transmitted by those who show no symptoms of the illness.
While the risk of severe illness for most is low, the risk for transmission is high and precautions must still be taken to avoid widespread transmission within the community.
A person may also get COVID-19 by touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
If you are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, and have traveled anywhere in the last 14 days, or have had contact with a confirmed case, self-quarantine and call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
These phone numbers are only to be used if you meet the criteria above and suspect you may have the virus. You will be given instructions on what to do next and that may include isolating yourself from others, according to the Health Department.
If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit: doh.vi.gov/coronavirus or cdc.gov/covid19. For updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.
