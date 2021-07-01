Territorial judges are returning to their courtrooms after an extended absence driven by the desire to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of today, by administrative order, all proceedings in V.I. courts “excluding jury trials, as well as proceedings before the Board on Professional Responsibility, the Commission on Judicial Conduct, the Board on the Unauthorized Practice of Law, and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, as well as due process hearings before the Committee of Bar Examiners, may be held in-person” without the need for prior approval. All judicial branch facilities are now open to judicial officers, court staff, attorneys, litigants and members of the public and all services are available to the public in-person.
“All pertinent health and safety orders, protocols, and administrative directives, including room capacity limits and social distancing,” continue to be enforced and “all proceedings already scheduled for a remote hearing” will remain online unless ordered.
District Court stays course
In federal courts, a “soft reopening” initiated in February has been extended through July 31.
“In-person court proceedings may be conducted for any matters that do not involve large numbers of persons in the courtroom, with proceedings that qualify for in-person proceedings to be determined in the sole discretion of the presiding judge,” according to a statement released by the Clerk’s office Wednesday evening.
The soft reopening “is also extended to include the incremental resumption of civil and criminal jury trials” as determined by the presiding judge.
The Clerk’s Office is only accepting payments made by personal check, credit and debit cards, money order or certified bank check. Payment of criminal debts is further restricted with personal check, credit and debit cards being unacceptable.