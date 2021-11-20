The Health Department announced on Friday the COVID-related death of a 96-year-old man on St. Croix.
According to a news release, the conclusion was reached after “further investigation” of the man’s death. Residents meanwhile are urged to continue to follow precautionary measures to stymie the spread of the virus. They should practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of the household, clean frequently used areas and wash hands often with soap and warm water, the release stated.
Health officials also continue to urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that doing so “can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines or call 340-777-8227.
Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers on St. Croix in La Grande Princesse, and on St. Thomas, at the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For medical emergencies call 911 or visit covid19usvi.com. For updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.