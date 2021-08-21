A day after announcing it was expanding drive-through testing in response to a surge in COVID cases, the V.I. Health Department announced the death toll in the territory has risen to 45.
The latest victim has been identified as a 74-year-old man on St. Thomas.
Health officials said the announcement was being made after further investigation of the cause of death and notification of the next of kin. It marked the fourth COVID-related death announced this week.
On Wednesday, the department announced the deaths of a 62-year-old woman on St. John, a 58-year-old woman on St. Thomas and an 80-year-old woman on St. Croix. To date, the death toll by island are: two on St. John, 17 on St. Croix and 26 on St. Thomas. The British Virgin Islands has recorded 37 COVID-related deaths.
According to the news release on Friday, the department said staff continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and urge residents to continue taking precautionary measures such as practicing social distancing, wearing a mask when in the company of others outside the household, cleaning frequently-used areas thoroughly and washing hands often with soap and warm water.
In a statement a day earlier, the department acknowledged that the surge in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 “dictated a pivot to addressing the symptomatic patients and contacts first,” and was the reason for the increase in drive-through testing.
“It is critical during this surge that if you are sick, you stay home, only leaving your home to get tested,” Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said in the statement. “After receiving a test, you are required to quarantine.”
Those who are a “close contact of a positive” are required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days” and “you can test out of quarantine no sooner than day 7 if you have no symptoms at all,” she said.
Close contacts are individuals who were within six feet of a positive individual for 15 minutes without a mask over their nose and mouth.
Close contacts exposed to a positive case should stay away from others and wait at least four days before getting a COVID-19 test, Ellis said.
The department also notes it is working with private providers to expand testing options. Due to the current surge and high testing demand, residents are urged to schedule their tests online or contact private providers directly.
Individuals can also call the epidemiology hotline, accessible from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for callers to report suspected cases, at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
COVID testing
Drive-through testing for those who feel ill and suspect COVID is being conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix, and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Pop-up testing on those days will cease temporarily.
The department is also encouraging residents to get vaccinated, noting in the news release on Friday that “getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.”
COVID vaccinations
Pop-up vaccination sites territorywide are open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and from noon to 2 p.m. at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas.
Community Vaccination Centers also remain open on St. Croix and St. Thomas, and anyone 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine by walking into any center.
The St. Croix center is at Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse.
On St. Thomas, it is at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
Residents can schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by calling 340-777-8227 or schedule online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.