ST. CROIX — The V.I. Health Department on Monday confirmed the 120th death related to COVID-19 in the territory.
The deceased is a 77-year-old woman on St. Croix, the department announced in a released statement.
The department’s release urges the public to “continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.”
The department also reminds residents that getting the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can prevent severe illness and death.
According to the news release, as of July 1, all vaccinations are being administered as a regular part of the Health Department’s clinic schedules. Vaccine services operated by VITEMA have been discontinued.
The dates and times for vaccinations for adults, ages 18 and older, are as follows:
St. Croix
Community Health Clinic (Modular 1) at the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex. Vaccines and boosters are available on Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all adults (ages 18 and up). Individuals should call 340-718-1311 ext. 3895 or 3822 for information or to make an appointment.
St. John
All vaccines and boosters for all age groups (adult, pediatric, and infant) are now available by appointment only at the Morris F. DeCastro Clinic. Call 340-776-6400 for an appointment.
St. Thomas
The Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital. Vaccines and boosters are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Individuals should call 340-774-7447 for information or to make an appointment.
Vaccines for children will be administered at Maternal and Child Health clinics in the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts in these categories: Pediatric (ages 5 to 17) and Infant (ages 6 months to 4 years).
Parents or guardians are asked to bring an ID for the child as well as themselves, and the child’s birth certificate. The vaccines will be administered at these locations:
St. Croix — Under a tent adjacent to Charles Harwood Memorial Complex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Call 340-244-0016 for information or appointments.
St. Thomas — Vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MCH clinic on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call for an appointment at 340-777-8804 ext. 2600. Walk-ins are also welcome.
St. John — All vaccines and boosters for all age groups (adult, pediatric, and infant) are now available by appointment at the Morris F. DeCastro clinic. Call 340-776-6400 for an appointment.
COVID testing
The department continues to provide COVID-19 testing on a limited basis. The schedule is as follows:
St. Croix — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot area at Charles Harwood Memorial Complex
St. John — 12 to 3 p.m. Wednesday
St. Thomas — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday in the area near the loading dock at Schneider Hospital.