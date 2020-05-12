The Bryan administration’s COVID-19 task force is working with Limetree Bay terminals to ensure new contract workers and those returning to St. Croix from the mainland are properly screened and monitored.
According to a Government House statement, the protocols set for returning contractors include a pre-approval for travel by Limetree and a requirement to provide the V.I. Department of Health with their on-island address and flight itinerary prior to arrival.
In addition to the pre-screening protocols prior to travel, which includes a COVID-19 test, contractor employees must also submit to temperature screening and adhere to mandatory isolation until a negative test is received.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said since contactors will only be with Limetree for a limited amount of time, a two-week quarantine upon arrival was not an ideal option for the refinery. Instead, protocols require contractor employees to wear a facial covering while at work for 14 days after arrival, to report any symptoms or illnesses when they first occur immediately and to stay at home if they feel ill.
New and returning contractors must also submit to daily temperature screening at a designated area upon entering the Limetree facility and will have their temperatures recorded in a log each day.
In the event a contractor employee tests positive for COVID-19, he or she will immediately be sent to Limetree’s quarantine wing, or local address listed, and will require a letter of release from the Health Department before they can be released from quarantine and return to work.
The majority of the workers will be isolated within the Limetree Bay Village.