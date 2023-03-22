V.I. Police are continuing to investigate several controversial cases involving deaths and missing persons amid criticism from the families of some victims and national media.
An article published March 17 on FoxNews.com titled “Virgin Islands deaths: Americans face crime, violence amid rising concerns over US territory’s policing,” cited several cases involving individuals who moved to the Virgin Islands and were killed or went missing, and denounced the response by police.
The article asserted that, “discussions have been cropping up in island Facebook groups regarding oversight of the island’s police force, which in the past has been accused of failing to properly investigate cases,” and quoted an unnamed source who said the department is “absolutely making critical mistakes”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. provided a statement on behalf of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
“No words can console the loved ones of someone lost to violent crime whether they are a local or tourist. Governor Bryan shares the demand for swift justice by the families and friends of the victims of violent crime no matter where they reside,” Motta wrote.
“But to impugn the integrity and ability of Virgin Islands law enforcement officials is unfair and disrespectful to what they give day in and day out to protect the residents of our community, and it also undermines these investigations,” Motta said.
The Fox News article cited the death of former U.S. swimming champion Jamie Cail on St. John.
Cail, a 42-year-old New Hampshire native, was declared dead on arrival at Myrah Keating Smith clinic on St. John at 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Cail’s boyfriend told police he left a local bar just after midnight to check on Cail, and discovered her on the floor. Police said that “Once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment.”
No arrests have been made in connection with Cail’s death.
In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said the Criminal Investigation Bureau is still waiting for the results of a toxicology report, and the investigation is ongoing.
The FoxNews.com article said that, “The U.S. Virgin Islands can be a dangerous place — and although they are technically a U.S. territory, American families have struggled to obtain justice there when their loved ones have fallen victim to violent crime.”
The article added that, despite the beautiful beaches “there is a dark side of paradise,” and “numerous island residents have told Fox News Digital they are afraid to speak out on the record due to serious concerns about their safety.”
In addition to Cail’s case, the article cited the disappearance of British boater Sarm Heslop, who was reported missing on March 8, 2021.
Heslop had been living and working aboard the catamaran Siren Song, owned by Heslop’s boyfriend, Ryan Bane, and Heslop’s family has publicly criticized police for failing to search the boat or contact the Coast Guard.
Bane himself later contacted the Coast Guard after calling 911 to report Heslop missing, but the Coast Guard recently said that the call was not recorded, prompting more criticism from Heslop’s family.
The Fox News article highlighted the territory’s tourism industry, and said that “Cail’s death came right before the American college spring break season, a lucrative time of year for the islands in a territory that relies heavily on tourism and aid from the mainland.”
The article also quoted Jeanie Cockayne, whose 21-year-old son Jamie Cockayne of Pennsylvania was stabbed and beaten to death on St. John in 2007, and named one of the men convicted in that case, Kamal Thomas, as Cail’s boyfriend.
“What is the benefit that U.S. citizens receive from sending millions of dollars to the U.S. Virgin Islands?” Jeanie Cockayne said, according to the Fox News article. “They’re just like a baby that’s never been weaned. They do nothing for the United States.”
The article did not mention unsolved crimes where local Virgin Islanders were victimized, such as the brutal murders of Lyana Serieux and her young sons, Jordan, 10, and Jeremiah, 5, who were last seen alive on July 28, 2017.
The boys’ bodies were found on Aug. 1, 2017, and Serieux’s body was discovered two days later in a cistern.
The killings shocked the Virgin Islands community and prompted a territorywide rallying cry for justice.
But despite a reward totaling $74,000 for information leading to arrests in the case, no suspects have ever been publicly identified and police have not charged anyone with the triple homicide.
Dratte told The Daily News on Friday that the Serieux famliy murders are now considered “cold but not closed,” and the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Cold Case Unit “has been making significant breakthroughs and recent arrests in some of these cases.”
For example, in February, police announced the arrests of cousins Joshawn Ayala and Anthony Schneider, who are both charged with the murders of Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis on St. Croix in early 2022.
It also took nearly a year for police to investigate and charge Tyler Delroy Smith with the murder of Nancy Nieves Naar, who was found beaten to death on a Christiansted roadside on June 1, 2021.
Police are continuing to investigate other unsolved cases, including the death of Eduviges Mercedes Amparo, 44.
Amparo was reported missing on April 15, 2022 and her body was found a week later in the area of Crown and Hawk.
No one has been charged in connection with her death, and Dratte said the case is also considered cold, but still open.
There are numerous missing person cases that also remain unresolved, including several that were reported after the 2017 hurricanes.
19-year-old Sokotto “Baba” Clendinen Jr. has not been seen since he went missing immediately after Hurricane Irma passed over St. Thomas on Sept. 6, 2017. Two other people — Georgia Anne Murphy, 64, and Hannah Upp, 33 — also disappeared on St. Thomas around the time of hurricanes Irma and Maria and have not been seen or heard from since.
According to a statement from Dratte, “The VIPD Criminal Investigations Bureau Detectives continue to ask the Community for assistance in providing information solving these cases and bringing closure to the victims Family and Friends.”
Anyone with information about criminal cases in the territory is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau on St. Thomas-St. John at 340-715-5529, on St. Croix at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tipline at 340-778-4850 or 340-778-2211, the anonymous tip service CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, or 911.