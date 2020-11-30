V.I. Disabilities Rights Center head continues crusade for equality

Seeking justice for those with disabilities is not just a job description for Amelia Headley LaMont. As the executive director of the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, the New York native is fulfilling a lifelong passion: to ensure fair play and equal opportunity for those in need.
“For me, I get very personally outraged when I think there’s some unfairness in the world,” LaMont said. “That’s just been my orientation. I think we need to live in a world where people have a chance to live a good life.”
Lamont, who’s been executive director of the center since 1996, said much has improved over the past 24 years in terms of public recognition and sensitivity toward those with disabilities. However, inequities still exist and often require “more teeth” to combat, particularly in regard to education and employment opportunities, according to LaMont.
“It’s one thing to say ‘I recognize you.’ It’s another thing to engage in the kind of activities that will put an individual on a more equitable footing,” she said.
That, in a nutshell, is the mission of the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands. The nonprofit organization was created in 1977, shortly after Congress passed the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights of 1975.
As part of the act, more than 50 agencies across the country were enabled to pursue legal, administrative or advocacy remedies on behalf of those with mental or physical disabilities.
The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands, which was initially known as the Committee on Advocacy for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., and later as Virgin Islands Advocacy, Inc., is the only such agency in the territory.
Its priorities range from monitoring access to public, private and governmental programs to ensuring access to transportation, education, housing, restaurants, stores and businesses.
“We even have the statutory authority to go into facilities and do investigations,” LaMont said. “We don’t have a law enforcement capacity, but we have the authority to monitor institutions and report on instances of abuse and neglect.”
Despite the heavy lifting, LaMont said the results are worth it and are in line with a deep-seated belief in achieving equality for all.
“As a child, I was an advocate for what I called ‘kids rights,’ ” said LaMont with a laugh. “My father was really taken by that.”
An Army brat, LaMont often found herself in new settings among new people, forcing her to adapt quickly to different circumstances, an experience that would give her some much-needed empathy for her later work.
While born in New York, LaMont said she considers herself a “Caribbean kid,” since her parents are from Panama and have roots in Jamaica and Barbados.
“I’m very much a child of the Caribbean diaspora, so in a lot of ways the Virgin Islands resonates with me because it’s part of my Caribbean heritage,” she said.
Arriving in the territory in 1982 as a recent law school graduate and Reginald Heber Smith fellow, LaMont delved into legal services immediately, taking on issues of employee and health benefits, housing, labor and those with disabilities. When an opportunity to head up the Disability Rights Center popped up, LaMont figured she was well-prepared.
“I had already gone through my baptism by fire,” she said.
A new challenge, however, was ensuring that everyone with a disability was being looked after in a territory where capacity was limited and patients were being transferred off-island. Indeed, LaMont said the territory spends “tens of millions of dollars” for off-island care when that money “could be used to take care of our own.”
Moreover, LaMont said it is unclear how many people with disabilities are still in the territory, particularly after the hurricanes of 2017. The latest Virgin Islands Disability Status Report from 2010 shows roughly 10% of the territory’s roughly 105,000 population having a disability.
The lack of certainty compelled LaMont and the center to focus on outreach, pushing their message via social media, radio and television to get more people engaged.
Recently, the center conducted 22 workshops on such topics as voting rights, special education, employment rights, self-advocacy and disaster preparedness and recovery and had 66,481 visits or “hits” to its website at drcvi.org.
“We need to make sure people with disabilities know their rights and have information they need to advocate for themselves,” LaMont said.
For more information, contact the center’s main office in Frederiksted, St. Croix, at 340-772-1200 or 340-772-1280; or call the St. Thomas office at Havensight Mall at 340-776-4303.