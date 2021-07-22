Gas prices continue to hold steady in the latest Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs fuel price survey released this week.
Since mid-March, the lowest prices on St. Croix for regular gas have remained in a 16-cent range from $2.690 a gallon to $2.849 per gallon. Prices for premium have been even more constant, fluctuating only 10 cents in that time period, from $2.899 per gallon to $2.999 per gallon. While St. Thomas has seen a 40-cent fluctuation in prices over that time period, prices have remained unchanged since April 7, with lowest price per gallon for regular gasoline ranging from $2.899 to $3.299 per gallon.
The lowest price for premium gas on St. Thomas has been rock steady since March 29 at $3.679 per gallon.
Current prices
Currently, on St. Croix, the average price per gallon for self-service regular and premium is $3.096 and $3.241 per gallon, respectively.
The lowest price for self-service regular and premium was found at One Love Service Station Golden Rock for $2.799 per gallon for regular and $2.999 for premium. The lowest price for diesel was found at Titan Service Station at $2.829 per gallon.
On St. Thomas, the average price per gallon for self-service regular and premium was $3.599 and $3.3888 per gallon, respectively. Puma Bovoni offered the lowest prices for self-service regular and premium during the July 19 price check at $3.319 per gallon for self-service regular and $3.679 for self-service premium.
The lowest price for diesel was found at 1st Stop and 1st Stop Frydenhoj at $3.699 per gallon.
On St. John, the lowest self-service prices were found at Racetrack at $3.79 per gallon for regular and $3.89 per gallon for premium. The lowest price for diesel was found at Racetrack East at $3.93 per gallon.
National prices
Nationwide, gas prices have jumped 13 cents since Memorial Day weekend, according to the American Automobile Association. Americans are paying on average $3.162 per gallon at the pump for regular gas, $3.783 per gallon for premium and $3.272 per gallon for diesel.
Californians are paying the most for gas nationwide at $4.321 per gallon for regular gas while Mississippi drivers have the lowest average price in the nation at $2.784 per gallon.
Overall, prices are up significantly from a year ago when the national average price was only $2.190 a gallon for regular gas.