V.I. Good Food, in partnership with Rural Advancement Foundation International, is offering one-on-one technical assistance to Virgin Islands farmers and producers who are applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency (FSA) disaster and pandemic assistance funding programs.
According to a released statement the programs are the Emergency Relief Program 2, or ERP-2, and Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program, or PARP.
The ERP-2 program is related to crop losses in 2020 and/or 2021 due to the drought. The PARP program is related to the revenue losses — crop, aquaculture, livestock, and animal byproducts — in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those interested in applying, VI Good Food is hosting an information session from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, at the University of the Virgin Islands RTPark at 64 West Bldg, and is open to all farmers, producers and other residents
The organization will hold a second session from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 12 for those who have decided to apply. Direct assistance will be offered to complete forms and additional appointments will be made as needed, according to the statement.
The deadline for applications is Friday, July 14. Applicants will need financial records to show revenue from a benchmark/reference year —2018 or 2019 — as well as documentation of the revenue from the disaster year — 2020 and/or 2021. Accepted documentation includes Schedule F, sales receipts, or profit and loss statements, the release stated.