Following denials that the government has been ignoring a federal lawsuit filed by a V.I. Police detective for seven months, Attorney General Claude Walker acknowledged Thursday that the lawsuit was indeed served properly on Sept. 1 and the government has an obligation to respond.
“You have to serve the AG’s office and the governor both, and we didn’t have any proof of that. But we made the inquiries, and that’s precisely what occurred,” Walker said.
The statement came after Walker, on Wednesday, denied the government had a responsibility to respond to a lawsuit filed by V.I. Police Detective Moses President, who was shot in the spine by a fellow police officer in a botched incident response on St. Croix.
“Legally, we haven’t received service,” Walker said on Wednesday.
Attorney Kye Walker, who is representing President, provided documentation that the lawsuit was properly served to all defendants in September — including the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office.
The lack of response from the government had become so egregious that Walker filed a motion for default she knew would ultimately fail — the V.I. Code bars the entry of default against the government — in the hope that it would trigger some form of response from the defendants.
But two months after a judge denied that motion on Feb. 1, V.I. government officials still had not acknowledged the lawsuit had even been filed and expressed surprise when The Daily News inquired about the status of the case Wednesday.
“The GVI does not and is not ignoring any civil suit filed against it, the matter has been referred to the AG’s office,” Government House spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh said in an email sent Thursday afternoon.
Minutes after Goomansingh sent the email, Claude Walker confirmed that President’s lawsuit had indeed been served properly seven months earlier and accepted by Kiffany John in the Governor’s Office.
“It was served on someone who was authorized to receive it on St. Croix, Ms. John, and then it was sent over to St. Thomas by the 6th of September, and I believe as it seems to be hurricane preparations, it was not logged in maybe as it normally was done,” Walker said. “But, we have been served legally, now that I did the inquiry. And obviously we will respond accordingly to the matter, but that’s precisely what occurred.”
Claude Walker expressed regret that the lawsuit had gone unacknowledged for so long, and said that in the chaos of Hurricane Irma, it appears the document fell through the cracks.
“These things happen, unfortunately,” he said. “There was an unfortunate set of circumstances involving the plaintiff, the police officer. There’s no question about that.”
Walker said he would be reaching out personally to President’s lawyer, Kye Walker.
“Now that the AG acknowledges that the government was properly served, I will just have to wait to hear from him,” she said Thursday.
Claude Walker said now that service has been confirmed, the government would be responding to the claims made in the lawsuit, which accuses the government, police department, and several police officers and 911 dispatchers of creating a dangerous situation that resulted in President being shot in the spine by friendly fire during a chaotic incident response.
The lawsuit stems from an incident that occurred on May 25, when President was called to respond to a report of a man brandishing a firearm and making threats at Frontline Bar and Restaurant on St. Croix.
Because the police radio communications system was not working, President called the 911 call center from his cellphone and informed them he was responding to the scene in plainclothes, according to the lawsuit.
Two other officers who responded in a police vehicle pulled up to the armed suspect, who raised his firearm and pointed it at the officers, causing President to point his own weapon at the suspect. President identified himself as a police officer, ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, and shot him when he refused to comply, according to the lawsuit.
President himself was shot as he turned to take cover, and later learned he had been fired on by a fellow officer who had just arrived at the scene, according to the lawsuit.
The officers who had pulled up to the scene never got out of their vehicle to assist President, and he sought help from another police vehicle farther down the road, the suit says. Those officers drove him to the hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery to repair his fractured spine, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that dispatchers did not inform officers at the scene that President would be responding in plainclothes, and accuses the two officers who remained in their vehicle about lying to investigators concerning their conduct at the scene.
