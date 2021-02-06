Three Virgin Islands government officials charged with trafficking more than $5 million worth of cocaine on a private plane will remain in jail without bond for the foreseeable future, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida.
Two co-defendants in the case, V.I. Police Officer Shakim Mike and V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau tax return controller Roystin David, filed a motion asking a judge to revoke a previous detention order and set bail and conditions of release.
Following a hearing Wednesday, Judge Kathleen Williams denied the motion and agreed with U.S. Attorneys that the men should remain in jail while they await trial because they’re facing a possible 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence if convicted, which could motivate them to flee prosecution.
According to the judge’s order, “no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the appearance of these defendants as required.”
Williams issued the order “without prejudice,” meaning the defendants “may revisit this matter if there are additional facts that could be considered by the court” and file a new request for release at a future date.
Mike, 29, is being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, along with fellow V.I. Police Officer Teshawn Adams, 26, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons online database.
Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres ordered Adams to be held without bail on Jan. 27. Adams has not filed a motion for reconsideration of his detention order, and his arraignment is set for March 9.
His twin brother, Trevon Adams, 26, was released after posting 10% of a $200,000 bond. He must remain under electronic monitoring and have no contact with victims, witnesses, or co-defendants in the case, “except with twin brother,” according to his release order.
Torres held a bail source hearing to ensure the $20,000 was coming from a legitimate source, and found on Jan. 26 that the so-called “Nebbia requirement” had been met.
A fifth Virgin Islander, Maleek Leonard, 27, was ordered released on Jan. 25 after he provided prosecutors with banking information “that demonstrates the funds he is utilizing for purposes of posting bond in this matter constitute untainted, legitimately earned funds,” according to a stipulation entered Jan. 31.
A judge ordered Leonard released to his mother’s custody after posting $50,000 of his $200,000 bond.
While publicly available court records show that David is being held in jail pending trial, his name does not appear in the Bureau of Prisons online database.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed that David is currently employed by the government of the Virgin Islands and “he has been on military leave without pay from the GVI while fulfilling his duties in the National Guard.”
Mike and Teshawn Adams are also members of the V.I. National Guard, and several of the co-defendants told investigators they met while serving together, according to court records.
Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint on Jan. 13 charging Mike, Leonard, David and Trevon Adams with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Teshawn Adams was subsequently charged with the same crime under a separate complaint, and a sixth man, Anthon Berkeley, was charged under a separate complaint after he admitted to driving from Orlando to Miami to pick up a kilo of the cocaine, and expected to be paid $18,000 to deliver it to the ultimate buyer.
The men were charged after a charter plane from St. Thomas landed at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami on Jan. 12. While performing baggage inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers discovered 294 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine inside several duffel bags and suitcases, according to the affidavit. The bricks weighed just under 725 pounds, and have an estimated value of more than $5 million.
The only passengers of the private aircraft were David, Leonard, Mike and Teshawn Adams, who all live on St. Thomas.
When Mike saw that their 14 pieces of luggage, which were “filled to the brim with 330 kilograms of cocaine,” were about to be put through an x-ray machine, he said “ ‘I think we should run.’ And indeed he did. The defendant ran back to the tarmac and used a ladder to climb over the perimeter fence. The defendant then called co-conspirator Tevon Adams, who came and picked him up,” according to court documents filed by prosecutors, who argued that Mike is likely to flee again if released from jail.
Mike “got all the way to Orlando in mere hours with the help of as yet unidentified co-conspirators,” and “has considerable resources stemming from the illegal conspiracy, particularly given the $22,000 he paid for the private charter to South Florida,” according to prosecutors.
In David’s cellphone, investigators found text message conversations between him and Teshawn Adams showing that they were discussing plans to “steal some bricks” as early as September, and David suggested recruiting a flight attendant to help with their scheme, prosecutors wrote.
While Mike was not involved in those texts, prosecutors wrote that “Mike admitted that he worked alongside Adams to coordinate the drug transport and he also admitted he persuaded a co-conspirator to go through with the illegal plan.”
In the initial Jan. 15 detention order for Mike and David, which was affirmed Wednesday, Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge John O’Sullivan wrote that both men face substantial prison sentences and “will likely lose their sources of income as a result of being charged with the instant offense.”
Mike and David “were involved in months’ long planning and were entrusted with a considerable amount of cocaine which leads the court to believe that this was not a one time venture,” O’Sullivan wrote.