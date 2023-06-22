Jeffrey Epstein received more than $300 million in tax exemptions from the V.I. government over 19 years with help from former V.I. first lady Cecile deJongh, according to newly unsealed documents filed by attorneys for JPMorgan Chase.
The V.I. government is suing the bank in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming JPMorgan executives did not report Epstein’s suspicious activity as required by federal anti human trafficking laws.
The bank’s lawyers are asserting that the V.I. government is culpable for facilitating Epstein’s crimes, and have been publicly releasing documents showing the extent to which Epstein was allowed to operate freely in the territory even after he became a convicted sex offender.
According to documents released by JPMorgan attorneys, deJongh helped ensure that Epstein would remain eligible for lucrative tax benefits from the V.I. Economic Development Authority, despite his 2008 conviction in Florida for sexually abusing underage girls.
“First Lady de Jongh assisted Epstein in obtaining these tax benefits from the EDA,” according to an unredacted filing by JPMorgan attorney Felicia Ellsworth. “In one instance, Ms. de Jongh [sic] signed a certification to continue receiving tax benefits for Epstein and his Financial Trust Company, attesting that Epstein was a ‘bona fide resident’ of the Virgin Islands on June 30, 2009, despite Epstein’s then-current incarceration in Florida for procuring a minor for prostitution.”
One of Epstein’s most loyal and longest-serving employees, deJongh signed off on another unsealed business document in 2007 alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was listed as a “director” of Financial Trust Company at the time.
Epstein had been arrested in Florida the previous year, and pleaded guilty in 2008 to sexually abusing underage girls, which required him to register as a sex offender.
Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 on federal child sex trafficking charges, and died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of child sex trafficking and other crimes related to Epstein, and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
DeJongh has never been arrested or charged with a crime.
The latest batch of unredacted filings by the bank also includes annual reports by Epstein’s businesses, Financial Trust Company and Southern Trust Company, showing how much money Epstein paid in taxes, as well as how much he received in exemptions.
The EDA has long refused to release that information, and EDA officials have never publicly stated the dollar value of Epstein’s income tax exemptions and other benefits.
The filings show that in 1999, the first year he received tax exemptions under the EDA’s predecessor, the Industrial Development Commission, Epstein paid $1.73 million in taxes and received $15.58 million in exemptions. The following year, he paid $6.46 million, and received $28.42 million in exemptions.
He received a staggering $40.9 million in exemptions in 2002 alone, while paying only $3.2 million in taxes, according to the documents.
Following his 2006 arrest in Florida, Epstein claimed only $160,297 in exemptions in 2007, and that dropped to zero in 2008, the year he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing underage girls. He paid around $1,300 in taxes between 2007 and 2010, before his earnings and exemptions began to grow again, topping $37.86 million in exemptions in 2014, during which time he paid $6 million in taxes, according to the records.
In total, Epstein received $300,411,468 milllion in tax exemptions over the 19 years between 1999 and 2018, while paying $40.9 million in taxes.
In addition to the tax exemptions, Epstein also received exemptions from the requirements placed on sex offenders, thanks to the efforts of his attorneys Maria Tankenson Hodge, Erika Kellerhals, and Darren Indyke, among others, according to court documents.
In 2011, when the territory was working to revise the sex offender statute, deJongh sent Epstein a copy of the draft legislation for his review.
Epstein wanted several sections revised to allow him to travel freely and keep his hosts’ identities and addresses confidential, as the records might “be also accessible by the press. If we are not careful. A list of who I stay with should violate my privacy. Restrict my business and livelihood,” according to an email he sent to deJongh.
Epstein’s attorneys at the time, Hodge and Indyke, argued to then-V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer that the proposed amendments to the travel reporting requirements would be too burdensome.
In a five-page letter to Frazer on Jan. 27, 2012, Indyke said Epstein needs to travel frequently, and the proposed reporting requirements were onerous, comparing Epstein’s travel needs to “the long-haul trucker, the boat captain, the cruise ship worker, and the merchant.”
Unlike blue-collar workers, Epstein was flying in private jets to his luxury vacation homes in New York, Florida, Paris, and New Mexico — sometimes several in the same trip — as well as visiting wealthy friends around the world, according to the unsealed records.
“In short, Mr. Epstein, who is a mature business leader, has paid the debt he owed to society and returned to business life,” Indyke wrote, arguing that Epstein had been diligent in reporting his travel plans and should not be penalized further.
When the legislation did not include all of Epstein’s demands, deJongh apologized profusely and promised to work with then-senators Carlton Dowe and Celestino White to “figure something out by coming up with a game plan to get around these obstacles,” according to a July 1, 2012 email she wrote to Epstein. “In the mean time, we will work with Vincent to give the discretion for status quo for you — that’s the least he can do.”
Days later, Hodge asked Frazer to waive the new requirement that sex offenders inform the Justice Department 21 days before they plan to travel.
On July 25, Frazer agreed, according to a letter he sent to Hodge.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Epstein’s business activities require him to make frequent and often unexpected trips out of the territory to United States destinations and to international destinations,” Frazer wrote.
He agreed to waive the 21-day requirement, and said Epstein would only have to report travel plans within 72 days.
On July 30, 2012, Hodge wrote Frazer a lengthy letter, arguing that the 72-hour requirement was still too burdensome.
Frazer agreed again to change the requirements for Epstein, and said he would be allowed to notify the Justice Department of travel plans within 24 hours.
That policy remained unchanged until March 2019, when Acting V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs sent a letter to Epstein’s attorneys, revoking the special exemption.
That prompted a lengthy letter from Epstein’s attorney Erika Kellerhals on April 30, 2019, to former V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Kellerhals cited the correspondence between Hodge and Frazer, confirming that Epstein only needed to provide travel notice via email within 24 hours of departure, and said they are “requesting reinstatement” of that procedure.
Kellerhals also argued that Epstein was detained and denied entry to the Dominican Republic after the V.I. Justice Department failed to report Epstein’s travel plans to that country, and they believed the incident “gave rise to the recent decision to change the travel reporting procedures that have worked perfectly for the past ten (10) years.”
George did not relent.
In a letter to Kellerhals on June 2, 2019, George wrote that “while my predecessors have apparently had differing interpretations” of the law, “it is my understanding that the 21-day in-person notification for international travel can only be waived upon a showing of ‘reasonable and reliable proof,’” that the travel is for a legitimate purpose.
“In this particular case, I have not been presented with any documentation of such proof, nor does the VIDOJ have any record of such documentation ever having been submitted to the DOJ,” George wrote.
She requested that Kellerhals forward “any and all supporting documentation from 2012 until the present that would substantiate compliance with the original terms offered by the former Attorney General. Only after receiving and reviewing this information can I make a determination as to what terms of international travel your client must abide by.”
The issue became moot a month later on July 6, 2019, when Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking children in Florida and New York. A month after that, Epstein was dead.