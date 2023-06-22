Jeffrey Epstein received more than $300 million in tax exemptions from the V.I. government over 19 years with help from former V.I. first lady Cecile deJongh, according to newly unsealed documents filed by attorneys for JPMorgan Chase.

The V.I. government is suing the bank in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claiming JPMorgan executives did not report Epstein’s suspicious activity as required by federal anti human trafficking laws.

