The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas. WAPA must make a $100 million payment to Vitol by Aug. 14 to resolve issues with the propane supplier.

The V.I. government has met the Monday deadline to make the first payment toward a $145 million buyout deal with Vitol, the propane supplier for the V.I. Water and Power Authority, according to a news release issued by Government House.

“I am pleased to announce today that we have fully satisfied the initial $45 million payment to VITOL on behalf of WAPA as part of the negotiated settlement agreement for control of the propane terminals at the authority’s Randolph Harley plant in St. Thomas and Estate Richmond in St. Croix,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement.

