The V.I. government has met the Monday deadline to make the first payment toward a $145 million buyout deal with Vitol, the propane supplier for the V.I. Water and Power Authority, according to a news release issued by Government House.
“I am pleased to announce today that we have fully satisfied the initial $45 million payment to VITOL on behalf of WAPA as part of the negotiated settlement agreement for control of the propane terminals at the authority’s Randolph Harley plant in St. Thomas and Estate Richmond in St. Croix,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement.
The negotiated settlement agreement is intended to end WAPA’s troubled relationship with Vitol, after years of disputes over the Authority’s failure to pay its debts under a contract with Vitol to build and operate a propane-powered generator facility. The local government has been subsidizing WAPA’s fuel purchases with about $5 million each month, because the cash-strapped Authority isn’t collecting enough in rates to pay its own bills.
The deal with Vitol was originally made in 2014 under the leadership of former WAPA Executive Director Hugo Hodge Jr., and current Executive Director and CEO Andy Smith reminded WAPA board members at an emergency meeting Friday that it has become WAPA’s largest debt and expense.
The originally $87 million contract cost ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a 2021 report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office, which found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
A majority of senators recently authorized the local government to extend a $100 million line of credit to help WAPA pay the settlement, with the understanding that the local government anticipates reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
But two of the five WAPA board members who met Friday, Elizabeth Armstrong and Hubert Turnbull, questioned details of the plan, and ultimately voted against it.
Smith acknowledged that the HUD funding is not guaranteed, but recommended that the board vote to approve the settlement, and Chairman Kyle Fleming, Secretary Juanita Young, and Cheryl Boynes-Jackson voted in favor of the deal.
“Once completed, this settlement agreement will afford WAPA better financial footing to complete its resiliency projects, which include the addition of a substantial amount of renewable energy to the grid. It also affords the authority the ability to satisfy its obligations to other vendors, and more importantly, put the authority in the position to ultimately deliver more affordable and efficient service to its ratepayers,” Bryan wrote in the statement issued Monday.
“We still have a long way to go, but today represents the first real step toward this long-sought-after goal. I want to, again, thank the members of the 35th Legislature for authorizing the government of the Virgin Islands to establish a line of credit to meet today’s payment deadline as part of the negotiated agreement, and I also want to thank our financial team, the leadership team at WAPA and our financial partners in making this arrangement possible on behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan added.
WAPA must make the second $100 million payment to Vitol by Aug. 14, after which the contract will be resolved and WAPA can purchase fuel on the open market.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.