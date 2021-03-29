The V.I. Department of Finance and Bureau of Internal Revenue paid more than $15 million in income tax refunds to residents last week, according to Government House.
More than 6,000 checks were mailed out and are the latest disbursement of refunds from the 2018 tax year.
“It is critical that the government pays the debts it owes to residents, and this administration remains focused on that obligation even as we continue to maintain our economy from the financial ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a released statement.
“We will continue to honor that obligation until we are able to bring the GVI current on what it owes the people.”
To date, according to the statement, the Bryan-Roach Administration has issued about $128.6 million of income tax refunds since taking office in 2019.
And, while the V.I. government is sending out refund checks from past years, the deadline to file 2020 taxes is fast approaching. However, because of the pandemic, taxpayers have an extra month to file.
This year, the Internal Revenue Service has postponed the normal April 15 tax filing deadline to May 17 — which also applies to taxes being paid to the Internal Revenue Bureau. For those needing more time to file tax returns, the federal agency is allowing taxpayers to request an extension until Oct. 15.