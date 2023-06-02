An attorney for the V.I. government says JPMorgan Chase Bank knowingly participated in and concealed Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, and is “trying to deflect blame and distract attention from its own conduct” by attracting media attention to claims against local government officials, according to a filing in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.

“JPMorgan’s attempt to portray the Government as identically situated with respect to knowledge and facilitation of Epstein’s trafficking is not only legally flawed, but also factually baseless,” according to Linda Singer, who is representing the V.I. government in its lawsuit against the bank.

