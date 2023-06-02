An attorney for the V.I. government says JPMorgan Chase Bank knowingly participated in and concealed Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, and is “trying to deflect blame and distract attention from its own conduct” by attracting media attention to claims against local government officials, according to a filing in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York.
“JPMorgan’s attempt to portray the Government as identically situated with respect to knowledge and facilitation of Epstein’s trafficking is not only legally flawed, but also factually baseless,” according to Linda Singer, who is representing the V.I. government in its lawsuit against the bank.
Singer filed a memorandum Tuesday in support of a motion to strike four of the bank’s affirmative defenses, which rely on arguments that the local government knowingly aided Epstein.
Attorneys for the bank have filed more than 100 exhibits in support of their arguments, most under seal. But some documents were filed publicly, like partially redacted excerpts from V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s May 9 deposition.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is scheduled to be deposed in the case on June 6.
The V.I. Justice Department is responsible for monitoring sex offenders in the territory, including Epstein, who claimed Little St. James island off St. Thomas as his primary residence for two decades before his August 2019 suicide in a Manhattan jail.
Epstein was required to register as a sex offender following his 2008 conviction for sex crimes involving underage girls in Florida, and was awaiting trial on new charges at the time of his death.
After settling a claim with Epstein’s estate for more than $105 million, the V.I. government filed suit against JP Morgan, claiming bank executives failed to report Epstein’s suspicious activities.
Singer and the private law firm of Motley Rice stand to receive at least $23.35 million of the $105 settlement for representing V.I. government in that case, and Singer is currently representing the government in the subsequent lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase.
Singer wrote in the latest filing that the government is suing the bank “to protect residents who have been threatened or adversely affected” by people who violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, “as JPMorgan did by participating in and concealing Epstein’s trafficking.”
“After the Court denied its motions to dismiss, JPMorgan answered the Government’s Complaint in part by trying to deflect blame and distract attention from its own conduct through affirmative defenses based on equitable and fault-shifting doctrines,” Singer wrote. “Since well-established authority in this Court and elsewhere holds that these defenses do not apply to a government plaintiff suing to vindicate public interests, as here, the Government moved to strike these defenses.”
JPMorgan’s opposition to that motion “doubles down on its efforts to distract and deflect,” Singer wrote. “JPMorgan’s Opposition — including the 114 exhibits attached largely for purposes of attracting media attention — underscores the weaknesses of its legal arguments. A sophisticated, multinational financial organization like JPMorgan may not avoid the consequences of its actions by piecing emails together to concoct hyperbolic conspiracy theories regarding the Government’s conduct.”
The “conspiracy theories,” as Singer described them, include claims made by JPMorgan in a recent filing, which accused Plaskett, Bryan, previous V.I. governors, senators, government employees, and the University of the Virgin Islands of acquiescing to requests by Epstein and his long-time employee, former V.I. first lady Cecile de Jongh.
“The government activity JPMorgan focuses on — provision of airport security; administering notice requirements for sex-offender travel; scheduling university courses — are precisely the types of discretionary public functions to which the prohibition against equitable and fault-shifting defenses to public enforcement claims applies,” Singer wrote.
JPMorgan’s claims have “no legal or factual merit,” Singer wrote, and she cited a dozen examples of evidence the bank “had unique real-time knowledge of Epstein’s trafficking and payments to victims and recruiters and consciously chose to continue to facilitate and conceal these transactions.”
The examples are redacted from the public court filing, and Singer’s 10 attached exhibits were filed under seal Tuesday.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff scheduled oral argument on the motions for Sept. 14.
