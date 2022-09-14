The Committee on Education and Workforce Development voted in favor of two bills impacting students in the territory.
The first bill mandates that V.I. history is taught in kindergarten through 12th grades in public schools. The second bill mandates free tuition for part-time students at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, V.I. history bill sponsor and committee chair, said at the start of the Monday meeting held in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix, that it is important the territory’s children know their history as often “we are taught everyone else’s history but our own, and it’s very dismal that we are focusing more on the outside than our own history.”
The V.I. history bill would “require that the Virgin Islands and Caribbean history be taught specifically in kindergarten through 12th grade and for other purposes.”
Board of Education Chairman Kyza Callwood testified that while the the board had no objection, it “emphasizes the recurring need for additional resources,” and will remain mindful “that there’s no sufficient time in the current school day for all the courses subject mandated by the legislature to be included as stand alone courses for all students.”
Stephanie Berry, the board’s executive director, expressed some reservations noting “the board is very concerned about intentional instruction,” and that it plans to monitor teachers so that they are as prepared as they can be for the new VI and Caribbean History curriculum.
Sens. Marvin Blyden, Novelle Francis, Donna Frett-Gregory, Kenneth Gittens, Javan James, Janelle Sarauw, Milton Potter, Carla Joseph, Whitaker, and Kurt Vialet voted to move the bill forward to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further review.
The committee also considered the UVI tuition bill, which would “extend the eligibility for the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to part-time students.”
Bill sponsor, Sen. Samuel Carrion, said data shows a significant portion of today’s college students are working adults attending school part time, and that they are the students that “most need and deserve tuition assistance.”
Camille McKayle, UVI provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, testified on behalf of university President David Hall. She told senators that university officials have determined that its reach to students could grow if it changes to a “first dollar” approach.
She said that beginning this year, the university no longer requires students to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA “in order to access the tuition dollars provided by the Virgin Islands government,” McKayle said.
The university also wants the free college program to be “equity-driven” giving low-income students access to financial assistance, McKayle told the committee.
“The University of the Virgin Islands is in full support of extending the eligibility for the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to part-time students,” she said. “Another equity-driven policy is the support of part-time students. Policies that require students to maintain full-time enrollment often shut out those students who are returning adults, or those who must work while in school.”
Senators in attendance questioned whether the bill would encourage full-time students to become part-time — making the time expected for students to earn a degree longer.
Vialet shared his concerns with McKayle stating that the intent of the free tuition program was to provide opportunity for more individuals to attend UVI and successfully complete a degree.
“We know that retention at any college can be trying and that less than 50% of the incoming freshman class actually graduates,” he said. “We need to embark on a mission this year to encourage our students to go full-time.”
Carrion, who noted that he understood senators’ concerns, said he would amend the bill requiring part-time students to take at least six credit hours instead of three. Full-time students are required to take at least 12 credit hours.
His bill was also forwarded to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further evaluation with Gittens, Whitaker, Joseph and Potter voting in favor. The other senators were absent during voting.
Members of the 32nd Legislature, in one of its last act, unanimously voted in favor of Bill 32-0328, in 2018, which granted students who have studied for at least three years at a Virgin Islands high school a tuition scholarship to UVI.
The bill was sponsored by then Sen. Tregenza Roach, and later signed into law (Act. 8155) by Gov. Kenneth Mapp, who had a competing bill that identified a funding source — unlike Roach’s at the time. It mandates that recipients must maintain a 2.5 grade point average at UVI and fulfill a work commitment in the territory within seven years of graduation.
Those who receive a four-year scholarship for a bachelor’s degree must work in the territory for three years and those who earn a two-year scholarship for an associate’s degree must work in the territory for one year.
“UVI is the only option here in the territory and we don’t want anyone willing to work for a degree to be left out,” he said. “Never before has a college degree been so essential to success. More than half of current job listings require a degree, and it is incumbent on us to maximize access to a college education for our people.”