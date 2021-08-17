Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday he intends to focus on encouraging Virgin Islanders to get the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than implementing policies and restrictions on unvaccinated people.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations and positive cases remain high, and Bryan said the government is working to bring in more nurses because the territory’s healthcare resources have been stretched nearly to the limit as post-COVID patients struggle with the physical aftereffects of the virus.
Bryan said he wants to ensure the territory’s hospitals don’t become overwhelmed and unable to adequately care for patients.
“Today, with 39 people hospitalized in both our hospitals, we find ourselves uncomfortably close to that point. And what’s even scarier about this is people recover from COVID and they don’t leave the hospital.”
While someone may no longer be COVID-positive, “you may have a heart problem or a kidney problem or a clotting problem,” Bryan said. “More and more people end up in the hospital for longer periods of time.”
That leaves hospitals unable to provide services to other patients, and “it’s the accumulation over time of patients, that wears down our health staff. The frightening thing about this is we’re in a better place today than we were a year ago in some ways, and worse in the next,” Bryan said.
The surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapid spread of the delta variant, “is absolutely avoidable,” both in the Virgin Islands and nationwide, Bryan said.
Bryan said he is no longer considering issuing orders that would apply only to unvaccinated Virgin Islanders, and is instead encouraging every eligible person to get vaccinated for the sake of public health.
“This is not about vaccinated against the unvaccinated, this is not about drawing lines of division between our people, we don’t want that,” Bryan said.
Bryan said he and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, “care about all... not just some. But this? This is about the health and safety of the Virgin Islands community. The only line in the sand that the data shows to exist is the line between survival and severe illness and death. I do not want to see one more Virgin Islander lose their life to the virus.”
Forty-one people have died in the territory from COVID-19, and none of the dead — or any of the individuals who have been hospitalized with the virus in the territory — were fully vaccinated.
On Monday, there were 305 active cases in the territory, down from 370 on Friday. Of those, 192 are on St. Thomas, 107 on St. Croix and 6 on St. John, according to Health Department statistics.
Luis Hospital on St. Croix is currently treating 17 COVID-19 patients, including four on ventilators, while Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has 22 patients, with five on ventilators.
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are also accepted at the community vaccination centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.