The Virgin Islands Judiciary has obligated $1,486,421 in federal funding to repair hurricane-damaged infrastructure on St. Croix.
The funds, which come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, will cover the cost to repair or replace courthouses, vehicles and the home of the Superior Court’s Rising Stars Steel Orchestra, according to a news release from the V.I. Disaster Recovery Office.
Administrator of Courts Regina Petersen said the Judicial Branch administrative office has already facilitated repairs at all three facilities since the 2017 hurricanes, starting with major remediation projects and the replacement of damaged flooring, ceiling tiles, carpets, cubicles, furniture, fencing and an elevator.
Replacement or repair of 13 of 26 damaged vehicles was also facilitated, she added.
“The obligation and release of this funding by way of reimbursement will go a long way in providing critical funding assistance for continued repairs, including but not limited to the largest repair — the replacement of the roof to the R.H. Amphlett Leader Superior Court building in Kingshill,” Petersen said in the release.
Severe winds and rain allowed water to collect at the Mars Hill Panyard, leading to irreparable damage. Most of the critical equipment needed to carry out the orchestra’s tutorial and enrichment functions were destroyed, according to the release.
The Superior Courthouse in Kingshill was the most impacted with losses amounted to more than $1 million, including interior and exterior repairs.
Frederiksted’s Supreme Courthouse suffered damage to flooring on the second floor and the elevator. In order to safely continue the court’s vital operations on St. Croix, repairs were made in advance of FEMA’s obligation.
“Recovery must occur across all branches of government to allow the territory to return to its full functionality,” said Disaster Recovery Office Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien. “I am most pleased that our combined efforts have resulted in receiving funding to provide the Judiciary with resources to continue its recovery.”
The Judicial Branch will continue to solicit bids to complete the remaining repairs and renovations based on funds becoming available.