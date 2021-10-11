Getting something dirt cheap seems like a great deal to most people, unless you are V.I. Waste Management Authority Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr.
Each day at the territory’s landfills on St. Thomas and St. Croix, crews spread out the day’s trash and then promptly bury it under six inches of dirt. The practice is required by law and is meant to prevent trash from blowing around, minimize water pollution, capture odors, reduce the chance of fires and even helps keep out animals.
However, “dirt here on the island isn’t plentiful,” Merritt said. “We spend a lot of money on dirt.”
And, with landfills only having “a finite life,” putting in six inches of dirt each day isn’t the best use of space. “Between the top elevation and the bottom elevation you want to put in as much trash as possible.”
After being spread by dump trucks and bulldozers dirt has additional downsides, voids still exist in the cover that allow odors out, give fires an opportunity to breathe and provide birds and rodents access to the trash.
Merritt, who spent time operating a landfill on the mainland, knew spending more than a million dollars a year on dirt just didn’t make sense as there is an alternative that works even better and is even cheaper.
Turning to foam
Foam, described as having the consistency of shaving cream by supplier Jared Watson of Atmos Technologies, can be applied in a thinner layer than dirt and gets into nooks and crannies in a way that dirt can’t.
First, “it saves space,” Merritt said.
And, by closing up all those crannies, the foam serves as a better odor barrier and is better able to smother fires. It even has an added benefit of being less attractive to animals, something that is especially important for St. Croix’s Anguilla Landfill, which is next to Rohlsen Airport.
“We think it’s the texture,” Watson said. “Birds don’t like stepping in it. They don’t know what it is. It isn’t a firm place to land, and also not water, so they don’t know what to do.”
“We want to be good neighbors to the airport,” Merritt said.
A day or two after it is sprayed out over the landfill, the protein-based foam, described as looking similar to firefighting foam, begins to break down and dissolve.
The landfill operator, Watson said, can control how long the foam lasts.
Cheaper than dirt?
“This product will actually save us a significant amount of money,” Merritt said. “Probably over $100,000 a month.”
That savings comes partially from only needing a single employee to spread the foam — instead of both bulldozer operators and dump truck drivers — and not having to purchase dirt, Merritt said.
The Waste Management Authority recently showed off the tracked machine that applies the foam. The operator sits in an air-conditioned cab and can either shoot foam 40 to 50 feet from a fire-hose-like nozzle or lay down a carpet of foam directly on the ground.
Atmos Technologies will be providing the foam, specifically a product called Resfoam, to the territory and maintaining the equipment needed to apply it for $25,000 a month, Merritt said.
“It made the perfect marriage and it made sense,” Merritt said.
If that isn’t enough, the authority can even choose to add a scent to the foam — cotton candy, pine tree, lavender anyone?