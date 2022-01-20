To learn from the previous experiences that the Virgin Islands has had in developing a constitution, senators grilled testifiers on the territory’s historical background and challenges faced in developing a constitution.
The Senate Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protections met Wednesday to consider Bill No. 34-0153, which moves to establish the sixth constitutional convention of the Virgin Islands and appropriates funding.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, the bill’s sponsor, told The Daily News that the bill will now move forward to the Committee on Rules, and then will be heard in the Committee of the Whole.
“A Committee of the Whole is needed so that the community and full body can discuss status and political maturity,” Sarauw said.
Senators and testifiers discussed whether the sixth convention should draft a completely new document, or if they should amend an existing document; such as the Revised Organic Act of 1954 or the drafted constitution from the fifth convention.
Invited testifiers former Sen. Myran Jackson, Gerard Emanuel and Gwen-Marie Moolenaar, urged the body to instruct the sixth constitutional convention to make revisions to the Organic Act that allow it to meet the minimal criteria of a constitution.
Emanuel argued that this would expedite the process towards political maturity.
“If we do the same thing a sixth time and expect a different result, all of the efforts of our elders, who suffered and died to allow us to have this golden opportunity, would have been wasted,” Emanuel said.
Moolenaar explained that after the approval of the constitution by Congress and Virgin Islanders, a Constitutional Commission could be created to further amend the document.
Native Virgin Islander Russel Christopher did not support the proposed legislation, noting that a constitutional document had been written during the fifth convention, and could not be ignored.
“There were concerns sent from the United States Department of Justice that were never allowed to be addressed by the people of The United States Virgin Islands and the convention delegates,” Christopher said.
According to Emanuel, who served as a delegate during the fifth convention, the U.S. Department of Justice returned the document with nine issues to address.
A meeting was held to address the changes, but no action was taken when some convention members opposed changing the document, Emanuel explained.
“If we had made those changes and had voted on them we wouldn’t have to be going through this right now,” Emanuel said.
Ultimately, as Sarauw brought to light in a line of questioning, the Legislature can convene the convention, but senators cannot legislate what happens when the delegates gather to create the document.
“As legal counsel will tell you, legally, we don’t have a basis,” Emanuel said in regards to legislating that the Revised Organic Act must be adopted. “I think we can suggest strongly, but we can’t control what a convention does.”
Sens. Javan James and Kenneth Gittens expressed their disappointment that invited testifier Malik Sekou, a political science professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, was unable to participate in the hearing.
Sekou is the director of UVI’s Office of Self Determination and Constitutional Development, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Interior to conduct mass public education and research on the territory’s political status and constitutional development.
“Some key stakeholders need to be here today and they are not here,” Sen. Javan James said.