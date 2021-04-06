A traveler to St. Croix, who admitted to forging COVID-19 test results, appears to be among the first tests of the territory’s crackdown on fraudulent use of the online portal travelers must use to enter the Virgin Islands.
According to Government House, a second individual has also been arrested, but no information has been released as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.
In the St. Croix case, the defendant, Clifford Harrison Mattson, was initially arrested and charged with five crimes – making fraudulent claims upon the government, accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes, use of false information, failing or recording forged instruments, and sending or delivering false messages.
At Mattson’s advice-of-rights hearing Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. did not find probable cause for the fifth charge, because the statute regarding sending or delivering false messages specifically says the victim must be a “person” or corporation as defined by the law – not the government.
Two defense attorneys, Yohana Manning and Akeel St. Jean, argued strenuously that the government had failed to submit enough evidence to sustain any of the charges. But Morris said that Assistant V.I. Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor had met the burden of proof to pursue prosecution of the other four crimes, which collectively carry a maximum possible penalty of 13 years in prison and a maximum $7,500 fine upon conviction.
For more than an hour Tuesday, the attorneys raised various Constitutional, privacy, and public health concerns during questioning of the arresting officer, Wanson Harris, director of environmental health for the V.I. Health Department.
Harris said Mattson initially submitted COVID-19 test results from American Family Care lab for himself and his wife to the travel portal, which were flagged and rejected.
Mattson subsequently submitted test results for himself and his wife from Walgreens, and Harris said an epidemiologist contacted Walgreens officials who said there was no record of that requisition number or those two patients having been tested at the location recorded on Mattson’s results.
“We have verbal confirmation from the lab that there’s no record of your client at that testing location,” Harris told Manning.
Manning asked whether the government obtained a warrant or a HIPPA release “to receive that medical information from Walgreens?”
Harris said he did not know.
Manning also asked whether the travel portal accepts all documents submitted by users.
“For example, if my client sent a letter that he disagrees with the COVID restrictions in the Virgin Islands, you would receive that document as well, isn’t that true?” Manning said.
Wanson said he was unsure but pointed out that users must first acknowledge that they agree to use the portal to submit only true, accurate documents, and “failure to do so can result in criminal charges.”
Harris said the Health Department notified Wanson that he would not be permitted to enter the Virgin Islands, based on the American Family Care lab results, which prompted him to submit different results from Walgreens and travel to the Virgin Islands anyway.
Manning said Mattson has been fully vaccinated, and they intend to prove that he did get tested at Walgreens prior to travel. St. Jean also argued that the government’s rejection of the initial results from American Family Care lab meant they are not “material” to the case.
But Pryor argued that Mattson “expended a great deal of energy to alter and falsify these tests” on his computer, and he “completely disregarded the severity of this global pandemic and this crisis.”
Pryor said Mattson “admitted to using his computer to alter them, admitted to using his wife’s email to submit them, and submitted them directly to the Virgin Islands screening portal,” putting all Virgin Islanders at risk of possibly COVID-19 infection.
Manning and St. Jean also argued that the travel portal server is physically located in Utah and Mattson was outside the Virgin Islands when he submitted documents to it, so the court does not have jurisdiction. Pryor said the V.I. Code includes a provision for such circumstances, which Mattson’s defense lawyers argued is unconstitutional.
Morris rejected that argument, and said that “this court is finding that once that information was submitted through the travel portal, it made it to the Virgin Islands.”
Morris reminded the attorneys that Tuesday’s hearing was on the limited issue of probable cause, and the various other arguments could be made later in the proceedings.
Mattson had already posted $5,500 cash to secure his release from jail. Morris ordered that bail remain as set, and said Mattson must remain on St. Croix while he awaits trial, and cannot travel without the court’s permission.
The arrest comes days after V.I. officials warned during a press briefing on March 29 that anyone who submits forged or falsified COVID-19 documents to the territory's travel screening portal will be prosecuted.
"We recognize the challenge of our residents who travel to the mainland for a short period of time in getting the required COVID tests to return to the territory," said Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. "But that is not an excuse to forge or falsify the required test documents."
"We are all responsible for keeping each other safe from sickness, that is why it was particularly disturbing to find out that some Virgin Islanders, and primarily Virgin Islanders are intentionally putting there fellow residents at risk of infection from a potentially deadly virus," said V.I. Justice Department Criminal Division Chief Eric Chancellor. "We are the ones who should care most for each other. We are the ones who should be going out of our way to protect each other. There is simply no excuse for this behavior."