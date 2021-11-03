A decade after pay was cut for thousands of Virgin Islands government employees, payments are expected to start going out to make them whole.
The V.I. government has announced 8% payroll repayment checks will be issued as soon as next week, as the Personnel Division and the Finance Department work to verify and upload employee data.
“We promised it, and we are delivering it next week,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said at a Government House press briefing Tuesday.
Personnel announced in a press release that by noon today, finalized repayment totals will be accessible online at www.dopusiv.org/8percent.
Current and former government employees who don’t see their name can submit their information as prompted, or can continue to check the portal as Personnel and Finance work to identify additional records, the release stated.
The departments have worked to verify final hours worked for all employees and determine the government’s total financial obligation, the press release said.
Personnel said that approximately 6,000 records, covering central government and legislative employees only, have been uploaded, totaling approximately $39 million.
Personnel notes that:
• Taxes will be withdrawn before payments are made.
• Employees earning less than $26,000 per year at the time of the 8 percent cut are not eligible for a repayment, as they were exempt from the pay cuts at the time.
• Territorial hospital employees or University of the Virgin Islands employees should contact their internal human resources representatives to find out more about the repayment process.
Employees who need to submit a change of address should do so by today, by emailing Personnel at comp2021@vi.gov with the subject line “Change of Address, 8% Repayment.”
For active employees, payments will be made by direct deposit, while employees who have separated from government service and retirees will receive a hard check, the release said.
For those who prefer direct deposit, a direct deposit authorization form must be submitted by Thursday.
This form is located under the Forms tab on the Finance Department’s website and individuals should submit it directly to payroll@dog.vi.gov, according to the release.
Additional check runs will be made for survivors and anyone with discrepancies.