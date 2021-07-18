U.S. marshals recently traveled from around the country to provide advanced training to their territorial counterparts with the V.I. Marshal Service and Executive Security Unit.
The federal agency’s National Center for Judicial Security provides training that can “cater to a lot of different needs,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeremy Honaker.
Over the last week, the men and women who protect the governor and serve as marshals for the Virgin Islands Superior and Supreme courts learned “protective services training, which is basically taking care of the judges,” and ensuring security in a variety of situations, Honaker said.
“Our primary mission is to make sure the judicial process is protected,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Kwesi Howard. “Our judicial process must be protected in order to fix all these other problems we have with crime and violence. So, this is strengthening the judicial process in the Virgin Islands on a whole.”
Andrew Ayala, assistant marshal for the Office of the V.I. Marshal Service, said he and Chief Marshal Lawrence Walcott have been trying to hold the training for more than a year, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The training “helps us build a better relationship with our territorial partners,” and it “also gets guys thinking,” Honaker said. “There may not be a threat today, there may not be a threat tomorrow, but a couple weeks down the road there may be a threat against one of their judges that they need to have these kinds of necessary skills that they can use to provide better protection.”
There are nine judicial officers on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix, and the weeklong training they received “is what we’re going to apply to our everyday work,” Ayala said. While local marshals already receive training, “we’re just trying to be a little more well-rounded,” Ayala said. “What we’re basically working on is improving our service to our community.”
Over the course of the training, “the marshals did an excellent job,” Ayala said, and received high praise from the six federal instructors. “They saw the quality. I think they were impressed as much as I was impressed.”
A Virgin Islander, Howard said he’s “from here, born and raised,” and has traveled widely while working as a federal marshal, providing protection for high-profile officials such as Supreme Court Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer.
“It’s normal for a U.S. marshal, no matter where he is, to travel,” Howard said, and those experiences provide federal marshals with unique insights, which they shared with the local force. “It’s good to see and hear it from a different perspective.”
V.I. marshals work for the court system, while U.S. marshals are under the executive branch, Honaker said, but all marshals play a vital role in defending democracy itself by protecting the judiciary. Their responsibilities are vast, and include serving court orders, executing arrest warrants, tracking sex offenders, asset forfeiture, and prisoner transport.
“We do a lot of different things,” Howard said, but “our primary mission is the court.”
Local marshals perform a variety of security functions, like picking judges up from the airport and transporting them to events like the State of the Territory Address and the Legislature’s swearing-in ceremony.
“So, these are things they’re doing, but now they’re getting a little bit more advanced training from the U.S. Marshals Office, exactly how the Marshals Service does it for the Secretary of Education, the DAG — the Deputy Attorney General. These are individuals the Marshals Service guards every day, 24 hours,” Howard said.
While much of the job involves routine responsibilities, the threat of violence is always a possibility and marshals have to be prepared for anything.
Honaker cited incidents like the 2011 shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that left federal judge John Roll and five others dead; the July 2020 shooting at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas that killed her son and injured her husband, and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.
“So that premise, that’s the type of training that they provided to these guys, is lessons learned based off of those type of things,” he said.
In the Virgin Islands, local and federal marshals, “often end up at the same events. So, they may be like, ‘Why is he doing it this way?’ So now, they kind of get an idea of the way we do it,” Howard said.
Federal instructors also provided medic training, such as the use of a tourniquet and other emergency skills, and “we also gave them some supplies that they can use.
“Gave them stories, you know. These guys inside have seen a lot of different things and they’ve been to Europe, Asia, Africa training people, so they have a wealth of knowledge that they’re sharing with them.”
Ayala said local marshals intend to do the judicial security course annually, and will continue to pursue other advanced training opportunities.
“This is just the beginning,” Ayala said.