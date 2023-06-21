ST. THOMAS — We’ve all heard of the phrase that “a family that prays together, stays together,” but what about a family that graduates together?
ST. THOMAS — We’ve all heard of the phrase that “a family that prays together, stays together,” but what about a family that graduates together?
That’s the case of Anya Stuart and her children, Annia and Shiine George.
Stuart, the Family Resource Center executive director, received her master’s degree in May from the University of the Virgin Islands. It’s a feat she accomplished while working full time running the day-to-day operations of the agency that advocates for victims of sexual and domestic violence.
After grabbing her master’s degree certificate, she bolted from her graduation ceremony and headed straight to King Airport to catch a last-minute flight to Houston, Texas, so that she could make it to her daughter’s graduation the next day.
Her daughter graduated with a degree in biology with plans to become a dentist.
Stuart said that because of how close the graduation dates were she originally intended to skip her own ceremony — much to her children’s chagrin.
“You worked too hard to not walk at your ceremony,” Stuart said her son, Shiine said.
Her daughter, Annia, shared a similar sentiment.
“She said ‘Mommy I don’t want you to miss your graduation, but it would be nice if you could come to mine,” Stuart told The Daily News
She said she bought a plane ticket, and upon reaching her destination was met by Shiine, who was laughing at her expense. His mother had only had time to remove her cap when she left her graduation ceremony, getting on the plane in her ceremonial robe and dress.
Mother, daughter and son then flew back to St. Thomas to watch Shiine graduate from Charlotte Amalie High School just days later. He is now headed to UVI to study criminal justice.
“I feel blessed and humbled and I am thankful to God for my children and for all of us to graduate together,” Stuart said.