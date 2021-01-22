A particular batch of Moderna vaccine in the territory has been linked to adverse side effects in California. However. V.I. Health Department officials say individuals who were vaccinated from the batch locally have not reported any serious or unexpected reactions.
On Thursday, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the territory’s top health experts are in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the matter. While the CDC has not recommended that health departments ditch the Moderna batch, the V.I. Health Department has advised providers to halt its administration until more information becomes available.
“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Health Department statement.
Encarnacion said California has recently removed its hold on the specific Moderna doses, indicating its safety. However, she advised anyone who has received either a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to use the V-safe app to report any adverse side effects.
“V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” she said.
The app can be accessed at vasfe.cdc.gov.
To date, roughly 4,355 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer have been administered in the territory. Close to 300 second doses have been administered.
The Health Department’s Medical Director, Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar, assured the public in a statement that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and “developed with the same standards as all other vaccines.”
“Some people may experience side effects after COVID-19 vaccines such as pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache,” she said. “These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is producing the desired antibody response. Over the counter analgesics can be used to treat these mild symptoms.”
Currently, the vaccine rollout plan is in “Phase 1B,” which opens vaccinations to senior citizens and individuals who regularly engage with the public, like first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
This group joins those in “Phase 1A,” which included clinical health care staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as persons in need of special care and the elderly.
For a full list of eligible groups and vaccine providers, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.