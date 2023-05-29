ST. THOMAS — Perseverance and unity were the themes at the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy graduation ceremony, held at the school on Sunday.
Bennet Ott, IB Coordinator, was the senior-selected faculty speaker, and he delivered an individual message of encouragement to each of his students.
“When doubt arises remember who you are today, and who you dream to be, remember where you came from,” Ott said. “When the path gets tough, think about all the little things that require you to achieve whatever vision of success you have for yourself.”
Graduates studied under International Baccalaureate program requirements, a rigorous academic, cultural and linguistic course of study that aims to prepare students with global skills.
Collectively, the class of 2023 was accepted to nearly 100 different colleges and universities and were offered hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid.
Salutatorian Lindsay Barr received the International-Mindedness Scholarship, a $1,000 award that recognizes a student for their interest in international studies, openness to other cultures, and their international travel experience.
Barr participated in Model UN, went on exchange in Madrid, and has traveled to compete in swimming, attending the world championship in Abu Dhabi. Barr plans to attend Colorado State University in the fall where she will major in Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology, and hopes to work in endangered species research and conservation.
In her speech, Barr recalled the many hours the class had spent together, as some of the graduates have attended the school since Pre-K.
“I am so proud to be able to know you all, and I am so thankful to have been able to grow up by your side, into the people that we are today,” Barr said.
Valedictorian Zachary Nicholas Edwards plans to attend CU Boulder to study engineering, and he also founded the school’s surf club.
“Surfing taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of riding the waves of uncertainty, it revealed to me the beauty and the power of nature, reminding me of the importance of respecting and preserving our planet,” Edwards said.
Keynote speaker Tregenza Roach offered students advice as they go on to pursue their goals, and senior-selected student speaker Timothy Alexander Hayes reminded his class to never forget their childhood self.
“Growing up brings with it the pressures of competition, responsibility and seemingly insurmountable challenges, but within us we still carry that spirit of our younger self, the dreamer, the adventurer, the hero,” Hayes said. “Our dreams haven’t disappeared, they’ve matured, guided us even through the toughest storms. In the face of adversity, remember the fearless child within you, make them proud.”