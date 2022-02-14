As more than 70,000 football fans made their way into SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday to thumping beats two V.I. officers were hard at work, and their K-9 partners were hard at play.
As the hometown L.A. Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals the only explosions were on the part of the players on the field thanks in part to V.I. Port Authority Officers Ryan Thomas, with Henny, and Shaquella Wyllis, with Luna, who had been on hand for the week before the game to provide an added layer of security at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., outside Los Angeles.
The officers are part of a Department of Homeland Security partnership that provides the territory with its only dedicated bomb-detection team.
Trained at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, Thomas and Wyllis primarily work at the territory’s port facilities, but are called upon throughout the territory.
“We only deal with explosives,” Thomas explained. The officers provide bomb sweeps for “dignitaries and VIPs when they come to the island — any venue swept. We deal with the governor as well,” he said noting they were on hand for the recent State of the Territory address and most recently were called to Lockhart Elementary School for a bomb threat.
At the Super Bowl, the officers, who volunteered for the assignment, worked with Customs to sweep all of the vehicles entering the stadium, swept the stadium for explosives and searched a nearby convention center — jobs that required long days even before fans started to show up and viewers at home got out the guacamole.
But while it was work for Thomas and Wyllis, it wasn’t for Henny and Luna.
“Officer Henny, she’s a very good dog, very smart dog,” Thomas says of his partner, describing her as a “push-button dog.”
“I’m the dummy holding the leash,” he says jokingly.
It isn’t quite that easy, Wyllis says, explaining that trainers were careful to match dogs and officers and then teach them how to understand the non-verbal signals their K-9 partners give them.
“She has my full undivided attention,” Wyllis said. “It took me three months to train with her. When she hits on odor her tail may wag fast —uncontrollably — that is how I know she is on odor. There are little things she does that other people are not going to know.”
Thomas explains that for Luna and Henny, work is a game.
“We use play drive,” Thomas explains. “It is all about keeping them excited about working. Pitch your voice, have the toy out there.”
Both Thomas and Wyllis worked for the Port Authority for years before they got the opportunity to become K-9 officers, a job both are passionate about.
“It is an interesting job to provide that protection,” Wyllis said. “It is such a small island. Our dogs are the only explosive detection dogs among the three islands. To provide that protection, its something I’ve always wanted to do.
Both Wyllis and Thomas urge people looking for a career to consider law enforcement and being a K-9 officer in particular.
“God forbid if I want to move to another career,” Wyllis says.
“She goes to the beach with me, everything; she is part of the family.”
“Every day, once my mom comes from home from work, ‘Hey Luna, your grandmother is here.’ She just wags her tail. She is part of the family.”
In their downtime in the runup to the big game, Thomas and Wyllis did get some time off. For Thomas and his partner, it meant a run to Petco for a bunch of snacks.
“She’s in my face constantly about those snacks,” Thomas laughed as his K-9 partner relaxed nearby.
And, as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg took the field at halftime, the officers’ jobs were done, and they finally got to rest, something that might have been a disappointment for Henny and Luna.
Ahead of the game, Thomas said he might try to catch the second half, but Wyllis admitted she isn’t that big of a football fan, but a basketball game would be something she could get into.
“I’ve had some wonderful experiences,” said Thomas at his second Super Bowl. “Had a chance to hold the Vince Lombardi trophy and take a picture with it. Once in a lifetime opportunities, why not?”
— To contact Daily News Managing Editor Stephen Cheslik, call 340-714-9114, or email scheslik@dailynews.vi.