V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jennifer González-Colón are crossing Washington’s partisan divide to co-sponsor legislation that could make it easier for the territories to spend millions of dollars in federal assistance.
H.R. 2053, the Resiliency Enhancement Act of 2021, would broaden the categories of infrastructure that the Federal Emergency Management Agency can approve to be made more resilient to future disasters.
The act would include improvements to “roads, bridges, ports, airports, affordable housing and stormwater infrastructure,” according to Plaskett.
“The delegate is moving forward so we can be considered for some of these damages,” said V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien. “That’s critical for us because the territory is engulfed in deep discussions with FEMA relative to road projects that it determined were ineligible because of previous damages.”
For example, Williams-Octalien said, at least 80 percent of the proposed road projects on St. Croix were deemed ineligible for FEMA assistance.
“Our only course would be to file an appeal of that determination which could delay the process for a year or more,” Williams-Octalien said.
“In the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, there was a recognition from Congress as to the sweeping destruction inflicted on the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. FEMA was given flexibility to make repairs and replace infrastructure on the islands to incorporate resilient design and features, regardless of pre-disaster condition (the standard that normally applies),” Plaskett said in a prepared statement announcing the legislation. “However, eligibility was limited to infrastructure providing critical services — schools, hospitals, utilities, etc.”
At Luis Hospital, which benefited from the 2018 act, FEMA covered the cost of repairing a sewer line that was damaged before the 2017 storms. Normally, the cost would not have been included, Williams-Octalien said.
Still, it has been time-consuming to get FEMA to cover some critical costs for Luis Hospital, spokeswoman Chivonne Thomas said.
Although the project known as JFL North is intended as a temporary facility not covered under the act, it is not exempt from federal requirements such as ADA-compliant bathrooms, any more than a permanent structure, Thomas said. After considerable effort, FEMA consented to cover some of these costs.
“Our signs don’t have Braille on them because at the time it wasn’t required, but we have to now. For us in a hospital, there is just no way you can get around it,” Thomas said.
Plaskett noted the 2018 rule was limited to damage caused by the 2017 hurricanes, and did not automatically apply to other disasters, such as the more recent earthquakes that rattled Puerto Rico in late 2019 and into 2020.
And while Plaskett’s and González-Colón’s bill seeks to change that, it isn’t open ended, but limits the new standard to just major disasters declared in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through fiscal year 2022.
“With climate change fixed on the radar of corporate and civil risk managers around the world, more and more attention needs to turn towards resilience and working out effective measures and solutions for global disaster loss reduction. This bill will do just that,” Plaskett said.
The bill is currently in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.