Many applicants for Economical Development Commission benefits are looking to open new businesses in the territory. On Thursday, the board considered a company that almost every Virgin Islands driver has been impacted by: Virgin Islands Paving.
Established originally on St. Thomas four decades ago, family-owned V.I. Paving initially received benefits in 2005. The 15-year package of tax breaks and incentives expired July 31. Now based on St. Croix, the company is seeking the additional 15 years of benefits allowed for companies on St. Croix.
“We’ve done a lot of projects to improve our community both on St. Thomas and St. Croix.” said part-owner Robert Schierloh, who recently handed the position of company president to his son, Daniel.
Those projects include resurfacing runways at both King and Rohlsen airports, the Christiansted Bypass and currently work on Melvin Evans Highway and repaving in Frederiksted.
Schierloh said the company has “worked hard to install pride in our employees.
“We’ve had two families where there have been three generations working for us ... Even though there is probably room for improvement, we are doing something right,” Schierloh said.
Daniel Schierloh spoke to some of those areas. The company recently created a lab to assess the quality of asphalt it produces and is adding the ability to design-build projects — with some outside help.
Combining both the design and construction phases of contraction together “probably cuts the whole time frame in half,” Daniel Schierloh said. “We’ve been adding new employees and gearing up to the design.”
With knowledge he acquired studying civil engineering in college at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Daniel Schierloh said his goal is to bring the company’s quality up to stateside standards and “to build off what my father and what my great-uncle have started.”
Even with expanded abilities that will allow them to complete higher quality projects faster, the trajectory isn’t straight up, the company’s principals cautioned.
The vast majority — 95 percent — of V.I. Paving’s work is public contracts, and Robert Schierloh said the benefits the company has received helped it ride out the “economic roller coaster” ride of the past 15 years as government projects have stopped and started.
“We are going from feast to famine all the time ... it makes it very difficult for us to provide employee benefits without benefits from the EDA,” the elder Schierloh said referring to the Economic Development Authority, of which the Economic Development Commission is part.
Economic Development Commission benefits include:
• 90% reduction in corporate income tax.
• 90% reduction in personal income tax.
• 100% exemption on gross receipt tax.
• 100% exemption on business property tax.
• 100% exemption on excise tax payments.
• Reduction in the customs duty from the standard 6% to 1%.
• Tax reduction on royalty income from software developed in the USVI and sold to non-U.S. customers.
• Availability of rental space at below market rates in the St. Croix and St. Thomas Industrial Parks.
In return, V.I. Paving, which currently has 50 employees — it has had 130 employees at the peaks of its roller coaster ride — is pledging to add five new employees, invest $150,000 over three years in new equipment, contribute to retirement plans, and provide health and life insurance for its employees as well as paid vacation, sick leave and holidays.
In addition to investing in itself and its employees, V.I. Paving will commit to providing the V.I. government with 250 tons of asphalt each year and make $40,000 per year in charitable contributions — including $5,000 in education assistance to V.I. residents, according to testimony at Thursday’s hearing.
According to the authority’s staff, V.I. Paving provides $3,000 each year to a territorial scholarship fund and $2,500 to a Labor Department fund.
Even as they add new skills and new capabilities, one thing the company doesn’t see in the future is a tunnel or bridge between the islands.
Asked by V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson if what he learned in class about Boston’s Big Dig, one of the largest construction projects ever completed in the U.S., would allow V.I. Paving to join “these islands through some kinds of transit way,” Daniel Schierlo’s answer was an unfortunately quick and simple, don’t-even-think-about-it.
“They definitely used that as an example of what not to do,” he said of the Big Dig. “Everything they did, do not do this.”
— To contact Managing Editor Stephen Cheslik, call 340-714-9114 or email scheslik@dailynews.vi.