ST. CROIX — V.I. Police and the Office of the Governor on Wednesday announced traffic restrictions on St. Croix, citing President Joe Biden’s visit.
The first family’s visit will mean slight inconveniences to the public as normal traffic routes could be delayed, detoured, or closed down, according to a news release.
Biden, the first lady and other members of the first family landed Tuesday night at Rohlsen Airport.
Based on the statement, when traveling west, the Emile Henderson Fire Station in Cotton Valley will remain accessible to the public, but only residents who reside on Seven Flags Road will be allowed to gain access to the secured area at the nearby security checkpoint.
Traveling east, non-residents of Seven Flags Road will be instructed to turn around and find an alternate route to their destination. In short, utilizing South Shore Road and then traveling west on East End Road is the primary way to access properties further east than that beach-front vacation home where Biden and at least four members of his family are staying through Tuesday.
“We advise if there is no need to traverse in that area please avoid doing so,” the release stated.
V.I. Police asked residents for their continued cooperation during this “brief inconvenience,” and thanked the community for their “understanding in this effort to protect President Joe Biden and his family.”
Meanwhile, the V.I. Port Authority confirmed Wednesday night that travel restrictions have been implemented at local airports.
Travelers using commercial air travel between St. Thomas and St. Croix will be subjected to security screening, according to the Port Authority release. Those travelers typically board in areas other than the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.
Also, any private, charter, or general aviation aircraft wishing to land at Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix must be physically cleared at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., the release said.
The Port Authority urged residents utilizing inter-island travel to remain in contact with the airlines for any change in travel restrictions.