V.I. Police have started an “Officer of the Month” program, and are planning prize giveaways for the winner of a “Wacky Socks” contest and other incentives intended to boost morale.
The announcement came during a press briefing Tuesday on St. Croix.
St. Croix Deputy Chief of Police Uston Cornelius said Vanessa Richardson-Fieulleteau is officer of the month.
Winners will receive a two-night hotel and spa package for two, which “will give them the opportunity to relax after working so hard,” he said.
Richardson-Fieulleteau has “gone above and beyond and she was picked as the first officer of the month as this program was rolled out,” Cornelius said.
The program is geared toward patrol officers, he added.
Officers who do an extraordinary job will also be eligible to receive restaurant gift certificates and other rewards, and there will be “little contests in between,” including today’s “Wacky Socks” contest, Cornelius said.
He also addressed civilian staff.
“We have not forgotten you,” Cornelius said. “We are sitting down, coming up with something for you also.”