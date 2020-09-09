More than seven years after calypsonians Kasaun Baptiste and Jose Baptiste were found dead in their Estate Whim home on St. Croix, V.I. Police said the case remains under investigation as “homicides.”
On Tuesday, V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima told The Daily News that based on information from Chief of Detectives Naomi Joseph, the deaths “are still considered open homicides in cold case status,” but declined to provide additional details.
Police found the bodies of both men inside their home on May 1, 2013, in an advanced state of decomposition. A friend called police after going to visit the men, got no response and reported smelling a foul odor coming from the home.
While indications led to the conclusion that the incident was a murder-suicide, St. Croix Police Chief James Parris said shortly after the bodies were discovered that autopsies hadn’t conclusively shown how the men died.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and the medical examiner conducted an autopsy.
Police said eight months later that they still could not definitively determine their cause and manner of death, and the case languished for years.
The V.I. Justice Department has not responded to recent questions from The Daily News about whether investigators ever determined how the men died.
While Derima said the manner of both victims’ death is considered homicide — meaning they were killed by another person — he and Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh have not responded to questions about the cause of death for either victim.
No one has ever been arrested or charged in connection with the case. Jose Baptise, 24, initially had been identified by police as Jose Navarro, but according to court records, he had his name legally changed from Jose Navarro to Jose Baptiste in 2009.
Kasaun Baptiste, 38, who had been Jose Baptiste’s guardian since Jose Baptiste was about 6 years old, was well-known across the territory for his talents in pageantry, party planning, decorating and baking. He also was an unsuccessful candidate for the Board of Education in 2012.
Kasaun Baptiste had competed in the Crucian Christmas Festival Calypso Monarch Competition on several occasions under the stage name K-Force and was known as a performer with dynamic stage presence.
Jose Baptiste also ventured into the calypso field, wowing judges and capturing three consecutive Junior Calypso wins.
Kasaun Baptiste was crowned Captain of Travel in Style 2010-2011 and relinquished his crown to Jose Baptiste, who won the 2011-2012 competition.