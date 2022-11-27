The V.I. Police Department has slipped further away from full compliance with a federal consent decree, which is meant to ensure officers are not using excessive force on civilians, according to the latest report by a court-appointed independent monitoring team.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy held a hearing Nov. 18, where he received updates on the department’s ongoing efforts to finally come into compliance with the court’s mandates.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.