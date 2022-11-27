The V.I. Police Department has slipped further away from full compliance with a federal consent decree, which is meant to ensure officers are not using excessive force on civilians, according to the latest report by a court-appointed independent monitoring team.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy held a hearing Nov. 18, where he received updates on the department’s ongoing efforts to finally come into compliance with the court’s mandates.
The consent decree includes 51 paragraphs outlining specific requirements the department must fulfill before Virgin Islands police will be released from federal oversight, and the department had been out of compliance with six of those.
Chet Epperson, the interim independent monitor, told Molloy that based on the monitoring team’s latest findings, the department has now fallen out of compliance with three additional paragraphs, for a total of nine.
The department’s internal Compliance and Change Management Unit’s audits have “continued to improve and reinforce the findings of the IMT,” or independent monitoring team, according to Epperson’s report.
“Notable this quarter is a general pattern of increased similarity in case audit deficiencies findings by the IMT and CCMU auditors, in all probability, the highest degree of agreement historically,” Epperson wrote.
While the police department’s internal monitoring unit is correctly identifying deficiencies — a major, positive change — the independent monitoring team said there are still serious problems with the way the department’s leadership is responding to those reports.
“To us, this speaks volumes for CCMU’s development as the primary internal monitors for the VIPD. Movement forward requires, however, definitive support from operations and command personnel to accept and respond to the requirements of the Consent Decree and Constitutional policing principles in general,” Epperson wrote.
The non-compliance results for the third quarter of 2022 “are disappointing,” and the department is not progressing as it should, he wrote. “Instead, we have slippage.”
The department has all the tools it needs to come into compliance with the consent decree, but leadership must ensure those tools are used.
Eppersen found that “commanders and supervisors are not meeting their responsibility to do so,” and are failing to appropriately respond when officers use excessive force, tending toward “counseling” rather than adequate discipline.
For example, officers failed to determine how and why a homeless alcoholic man was sprayed with mace during an incident in which he was accosting a woman and her son on the public street, according to the report.
The man said an officer sprayed him in the face, but that wasn’t mentioned in the response supervisory report, and “all of the interviews were conducted by the investigating supervisor, but the interview questions and follow-up questions were poorly handled,” Epperson wrote.
“More concerning” is an officer’s second, amended report in which the pepper spray was mentioned, and an investigating supervisor noted that “the on-scene supervisor did not tell the truth in his first report,” according to the independent monitoring team.
The officer was administratively charged with spraying the subject but the violations were not sustained by a hearing officer, and the hearing documentation and recommendations “run counter to and are not consistent with the VIPD policy,” Epperson wrote.
Officers are also continuing to use control electronic weapons, known as TASERS, “without appropriate justification,” and the device “is being discharged consistently at individuals who display symptoms of being in a mental health and/or medical crisis,” Epperson wrote.
He added that the monitoring team is particularly concerned with the department’s failure to properly investigate and resolve 13 “serious use of force incidents,” by officers, including one still outstanding from 2018.
In addition, over the last 60 days “there are two additional officer-involved shooting incidents,” Epperson said.
The first shooting by police occurred on Sept. 12, when officers opened fire on Warren Freeman, a 52-year-old man with known mental illness who was sitting in an idling rental car on his brother’s property when police approached.
Freeman tried to drive off, and officers shot at the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Freeman was ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination following his arrest on attempted murder charges. Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross said during a court hearing on Nov. 14 that prosecutors will be filing a motion in Family Court, after which the government anticipates disposing of the criminal case.
While all of the discussion about Freeman’s case was held at sidebar, out of public view, the move to Family Court indicates that Freeman would likely be placed under some form of court-ordered conservatorship so he can receive involuntary mental health treatment.
The second shooting by police occurred on Oct. 22, when officers conducting a traffic stop opened fire on a vehicle after it accelerated, running over an officer’s foot. Five officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, and police have not said anything about the incident publicly since it occurred.
The driver, 28-year-old N’Kel J. Morton, was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree attempted murder, assault, and related crimes.
According to court records, prosecutors subsequently filed a notice that they would decline to pursue the majority of charges filed against Morton, including all of the attempted murder and assault charges.
Morton is currently facing six counts, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer discharging their duties.
In a status report filed Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs said the Police Department “does not deny that there are challenges, many of which are due to manpower shortages. However, the IMT’s recommendations do not reflect the hard work and commitment by many of VIPD officers, supervisors and management to achieve substantial compliance with each provision of the Consent Decree.”
Until that compliance is reached, the department will be required to continue paying the independent monitoring team for their work.
“As long as the Consent Decree continues, resources that can be used to attract more officers, improve operations and purchase equipment has to be diverted to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars yearly to monitors,” according to Thomas-Jacobs.
“VIPD wants to get out of the Consent Decree and it has in place all the infrastructure to do so. However, limited human resources, having to respond in real time to the needs of the community and investigate serious crimes like, murder, rape and aggravated assault also takes time and resources,” she added. “These are all urgent matters that must be addressed as we live in a community with a high incidence of crime. VIPD takes all of its responsibilities seriously and remains committed to practicing, promoting and fostering constitutional policing.”