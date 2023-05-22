Starting tonight on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department is holding public forums about the ongoing 14-year-old federal consent decree.
“During these forums, you’ll have an opportunity to hear from the police department and the independent monitoring team about the reforms and the progress that we have made so far in our consent decree,” Deputy Commissioner Jason Marsh said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Saturday.
“Please, we encourage you to come out and be a part of this process,” Marsh said.
The Police Department has been under a federal consent decree since 2009, after the U.S. Justice Department sued the local government, contending the department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The department will not be released from federal oversight until officials can prove to a judge that reforms have been made, and the department has reached substantial, sustained compliance with the terms of the consent decree.
The department is required to report progress toward specific goals, and an independent monitoring team is tasked with ensuring the department is practicing constitutional policing.
The department has struggled to maintain compliance with the consent decree, amid ongoing incidents involving serious use of force by officers.
The department has referred eight such cases to the V.I. Justice Department since 2019, but former V.I. Attorney General Denise George declined to prosecute any of the officers involved, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The cases involved serious use of force by officers, including discharge of firearms, choke holds, and a “head strike.”
Referral to the Justice Department meant the police department’s Internal Affairs investigators had deemed the cases egregious enough to potentially warrant criminal charges, but prosecutors declined to take the cases to court.
The territorywide meetings start from 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Indian Co. administrative building conference room on St. Thomas. On Tuesday, another meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Legislative Annex on St. John, and the final public forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on St. Croix at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall.
