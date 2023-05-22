Starting tonight on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department is holding public forums about the ongoing 14-year-old federal consent decree.

“During these forums, you’ll have an opportunity to hear from the police department and the independent monitoring team about the reforms and the progress that we have made so far in our consent decree,” Deputy Commissioner Jason Marsh said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Saturday.

