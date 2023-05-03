A V.I. Police veteran was arrested Monday night and charged with drunken driving after he was involved in a car crash on Northside Road, St. Croix, according to police.

Lt. Walton Jack, who The Daily News learned has been a VIPD officer since the mid-1990s, was arrested at around 8:20 p.m. and charged with negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said in a news release Tuesday.

