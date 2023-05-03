A V.I. Police veteran was arrested Monday night and charged with drunken driving after he was involved in a car crash on Northside Road, St. Croix, according to police.
Lt. Walton Jack, who The Daily News learned has been a VIPD officer since the mid-1990s, was arrested at around 8:20 p.m. and charged with negligent driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Jack posted $1,000 cash bail and was released pending his initial court appearance, police said.
The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. Monday night, when an officer from the Traffic Investigation Bureau responded to a collision on Northside Road in the area of Chocolate Bar and Restaurant in La Grande Princess.
“Upon arrival at the scene, the officer’s preliminary investigation revealed that Walton Jack was intoxicated,” according to police.
The officer administered the three standardized field sobriety tests, which Jack failed, police said in the news release.
Jack refused to submit to chemical testing of his blood alcohol content, and was transported to Ancilmo Marshall Command where he was placed under arrest, police said.
The news release issued to the public did not identify Jack as an employee of the V.I. Police Department, but it did include his mugshot.
The V.I. Personnel Division employee database lists Jack as a police lieutenant who earns a salary of $85,142.58 annually.
VIPD officials have not yet responded to questions from The Daily News about Jack’s arrest, including whether he was on duty at the time of the crash, if he was carrying his department-issued firearm, and how long he has been employed by the department.
V.I. Superior Court records show that Jack was cited for negligent driving in April 2017, and paid a $75 traffic fine after pleading guilty.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte acknowledged questions about that previous driving incident, but said he does not have any information about whether Jack has any other citations for driving violations, or disciplinary sanctions while serving with the department.
However, Dratte confirmed that Jack was placed on administrative leave without pay.
