One person was killed and another injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting near D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace housing community on St. Croix, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The shooting occurred in the Red Brick area at around 2:30 p.m. and officers found 21-year-old Jose M. Rivera dead at the scene, Derima said in a news release Tuesday evening.
The other victim was transported via ambulance to Luis Hospital for treatment. Police did not provided information about that victim’s condition by presstime this morning.
Shortly before 10 p.m., V.I. Police Commissioner Designee Ray Martinez said police had arrested Francis Javaughn, 19, on a charge of first-degree murder.
In announcing the arrest, Martinez said he wished “to thank our officers and detectives for their diligence. In addition, credit must also be given to the community who once again came forward and provided unsurpassed information which led officers to a person of interest and acquisition of a search warrant of the individual’s residence.
“During the holiday season, where we should be celebrating, we are faced with another unfortunate violent crime incident that shows that there are individuals in our community who prefer to settle differences through violence. This is not going to be tolerated, and we’re going to continue to investigate this incident as well as all of the violent crime matters with utmost diligence and fervor.”
The shooting marks the 45th homicide in the territory so far this year, including 30 on St. Croix, 14 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
“Though an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing.” Martinez said.
Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.