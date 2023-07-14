The V.I. Police Department’s St. Croix division promoted two officers during a ceremony on Friday at the V.I. Superior Court.
Both Cynthia Francis and Alexander Moorhead IV began the day as police sergeants and ended it as police lieutenants. Superior Court Judge Yolan Brow Ross presided over the ceremony.
“It is a big deal moving through the ranks to be able to acquire the positions in order to lead this department,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez told family members and supporters during the ceremony. “It is no longer about being physical, now it is more cerebral, intellectual.”
The police commissioner told the newly promoted lieutenants he was confident that they would lead and lead well.