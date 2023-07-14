Promotion ceremony

Police lieutenants Alexander Moorhead IV, left, and Cynthia Francis, right, were promoted during a recent ceremony at the Superior Court on St. Croix.

 Photo courtesy of V.I. POLICE DEPARTMENT

The V.I. Police Department’s St. Croix division promoted two officers during a ceremony on Friday at the V.I. Superior Court.

Both Cynthia Francis and Alexander Moorhead IV began the day as police sergeants and ended it as police lieutenants. Superior Court Judge Yolan Brow Ross presided over the ceremony.