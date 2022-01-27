V.I. Police release edited video of Manuel Bar shooting

ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police on Wednesday released an edited video of last week’s shooting at Manuel Bar that blurs out an off-duty officer exchanging fire with the suspects.
Meanwhile police are looking for a second suspect in the Jan. 19 shooting that killed Henry Richards Jr., 41, and left four others injured.
An internal probe, launched shortly thereafter, is ongoing to learn whether the off-duty officer delivered the fatal shot to Richards.
Police Chief Barrington Thomas Sr. initially identified Richards as an “occupant” of a vehicle in the shooting, but Police Commissioner-designee Ray Martinez has since identified him as a “suspect.”
Eight seconds into the video, a red arrow appears in the upper-left hand corner to show where the vehicle pulls up to the establishment. As the video continues, shots are fired, and bar patrons can be seen fleeing for cover.
At 20 seconds, a darker rectangle appears on the left side of the screen that blurs out a man, possibly wearing a white T-shirt, standing near a white truck.
Thomas told The Daily News, when asked why the video was edited, the change was made to “comply with union rules.”
Thomas cited the V.I. Police Benevolent Association agreement, which states that, “The employer shall not publish in any news media the name of the disciplined employee under until the completion of step 3 in the internal investigation.”
In a statement released with the video, Thomas indicated that V.I. Police is working on being transparent.
“Moving forward, Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and I will be using this process to advise the community about ongoing investigations as we strive to regain the public’s trust and confidence in solving these types of violent crimes,” he said.
When asked whether an outside agency investigates incidents that involve the department, Thomas said that, “the commissioner has invited the FBI to take a look as well at the case, to insure transparency.”
According to Thomas the completed investigation will be turned over to the independent monitor overseeing the department’s consent decree on use of deadly force for review, but could not provide a timeline for how long the investigation will take.
Thomas was unable to provide a further description of the suspect-at-large, other than that the person may have injuries, such as a gunshot wound, to his lower extremities.
Thomas urged anyone who has information about the identity and whereabouts of the second suspect to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211.
Crime Stoppers USVI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for a tip regarding the case, which can be reported anonymously at (800) 222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.
— Contact Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714- 9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi.