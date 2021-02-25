Debate over whether the V.I. Police Department is complying with a 12-year-old consent decree has intensified, according to reports filed ahead of a hearing today in U.S. District Court.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs argues that a court-appointed independent monitoring team is minimizing the police department’s efforts and accomplishments, but the monitors say the department is minimizing long-running institutional problems plaguing the department.
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department investigated in 2004 and sued the local government, contending that the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The consent decree settled that lawsuit by forcing the territory to remedy the situation and federal oversight was originally supposed to last five years, but the department repeatedly missed deadlines to comply.
The department reached “substantial compliance” with the consent decree in Dec. 2018, but has never satisfied all of its terms.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy ruled on Dec. 4 that the department will remain under the consent decree, and the situation has not improved in the nearly three months since, according to the monitoring team.
“Based on the findings of long-term assessments, scrupulously detailed in our quarterly reports, on findings, in recent quarters, of Special Reports, and countless professional monitoring interactions, the IMT concludes that members of the VIPD, including and especially mid-level supervisors and department leaders, have not come to accept and fully embrace the CD,” or consent decree, according to the report. “There are deficiencies in spirit and letter. In our judgment, the territory and the VIPD have not fulfilled the requirements.”
Thomas-Jacobs argues police are out of compliance with only six of the 51 requirements contained in the consent decree, so “converted to percentages, VIPD according to the IMT data, is in compliance with roughly 88% of the consent decree provisions.”
Jacobs also filed a motion to modify the consent decree and remove a section related to training because “continued monitoring would not serve the public’s interest. It would only serve to add to the ballooning cost of monitoring at taxpayers’ expense.”
Thomas-Jacobs said the department paid the independent monitoring team $698,068.58 in fees for the 2020 fiscal year, and “since the beginning of the fiscal year the IMT has billed VIPD $238,039.96 for monitoring the consent decree,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote. “It is not in the public’s interest for the IMT to continue to bill the VIPD thousands of dollars to monitor the training section that all have agreed are in substantial compliance and been in substantial compliance since at least August 2017.”
The monitors highlighted five “special reports” on “egregious uses of force, many by senior command personnel,” over the last two years, and the team said it’s currently reporting on a sixth.
Thomas-Jacobs said monitors have discussed the reports “ad nauseum,” and the department did what was required in handling those cases.
One case involved former Territorial Police Chief Winsbut McFarlande, who was investigated for assaulting a handcuffed prisoner at the Crucian Christmas Festival in Jan. 2019 and resigned four days later, before police could complete an investigation.
“Although VIPD was unable to hold the employee accountable for assaulting the complainant, VIPD completed the investigation within the required timeframe and referred the incident to the appropriate agency for criminal prosecution as outlined in the mandates of paragraph 53 of the consent decree,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote.
McFarlande was never arrested or charged with a crime. He was hired in November 2019 to oversee Luis Hospital’s new security force and continues to lead a team of law enforcement officers.
According to the monitors, the cases are a symptom of a deeper problem within the V.I. Police Department that remains unaddressed.
“The serious question remains, ‘If the IMT had not been monitoring and reporting to the court, would the unconstitutional conduct described in these special reports have ever been reported or would the VIPD have reverted to previous unconstitutional behavior?’” according to the report.
The monitors say they are troubled by the department’s defensive response, and “find it puzzling and totally unacceptable that the reporting of these cases has not, to our knowledge, initiated a material and urgent response from the VIPD, i.e., a focused follow-up effort to determine what went wrong and steps to make sure it does not happen again. The IMT believes this demonstrates an agency that has not fully adopted nor institutionalized the tenets and goals of the CD,” according to the report. “These events were neither supported by policy nor consistent with the CD. They suggest that the VIPD does not have the leaders and supervisors in positions of authority who are directing, guiding and holding police personnel accountable for CD provisions and constitutional policing practices.”
The parties are scheduled to appear in court today via video conference to update Molloy on compliance.